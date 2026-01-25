ASU Reveals Starting Lineup Ahead of Cincinnati Matchup

TEMPE -- It's no secret that Saturday night's game between Arizona State and Cincinnati is a must-win for both programs.

Arizona State's Bobby Hurley and Cincinnati's Wes Miller are both facing job security pressure, while both squads have faced up-and-down seasons to this point.

One point of disadvantage for the Sun Devils continues to be health, as seven of 15 scholarship players remain out for tonight's game, which has severely limited Hurley's ability to get creative with rotations - the 11th-year head coach reverted back to the starting unit that was installed heading into the season opener.

Sun Devils Unveil Starting Five

Moe Odum

Bryce Ford

Andrija Grbovic

Santiago Trouet

Massamba Diop

Odum paces the team in scoring (16.4) and assists (6.5) this season, serving as a stabilizer through some rough stretches for the ASU offense.

Ford remains in the starting lineup after coming off of the bench in the January 14 game against Arizona. The junior has been one of the most reliable floor-spacers on the squad this season, while also providing some thrilling moments off the dribble.

Jan 21, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) celebrates a three point shot against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trouet has been a steadying force of sorts for the Sun Devils, as the San Diego transfer has played in and started every game. Trouet leads the team in rebounds (5.6), which has included incredibly impressive recent efforts on the offensive glass.

Diop is a rising star in the Big 12, as the freshman has posted 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game after transitioning from Spain to division one college basketball. Diop will also be pitted against Moustapha Thiam - the two grew up just a short distance away from each other in Senegal.

As for the Arizona State bench - it will be the same three-man arrangement that has been in effect for the last several games. Anthony "Pig" Johnson brings dynamic ball-handling and unrelenting rim pressure to the table.

Noah Meeusen has come alive over the last three games - the native of Belgium has averaged 11 points per contest during the stretch, while also shooting a blistering 70% from three-point range. The combo guard has also played inspired defense and leads the team in steals at 1.6 per night.

Allen Mukeba rounds out the bench rotation behind strong finishing and athleticism, serving as a catalyst on both ends at various points of the season.

Arizona State and Cincinnati are set to square off shortly after 8 P.M. - with the broadcast set to be on CBS Sports Network.

