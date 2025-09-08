Arizona State Running Back Room Proves to be Strength
TEMPE -- Arizona State football is officially back to square one as far as the 2025 season is concerned.
The Sun Devils lost a non-conference game to Mississippi State in the waning moments of the game following a valiant second-half effort. There were not many silver linings to take out of the loss, because Mississippi State is perceived to be one of the weaker teams in the SEC, and the unfortunate truth is that Sam Leavitt struggled for much of the night.
One major positive that the team will run with into week three is the running game - an aspect of the team that has been coordinated by Shaun Aguano since 2019.
Aguano's track record has been impressive, having coached Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, X Valladay, and Cam Skattebo.
Aguano has been tasked with developing a three-headed fixture at the position in 2025.
De facto starting running back Kyson Brown accumulated 145 yards in the season-opening victory over Northern Arizona, but got injured early on in the Mississippi State battle.
It took time for the other two backs to step up, but they came in full force in the late second quarter on.
Kanye Udoh jumpstarted the offense with a 21 yard run late in half one, eventually rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown - displaying an innate ability to run downhill.
Raleek Brown has become the true wildcard for the Arizona State offense in 2025 - as he averaged north of six yards per carry, was one of only three Sun Devils to catch a pass, and secured a 26-yard run that put Arizona State in position to kick a go-ahead field goal.
One of the major concerns surrounding Arizona State in 2025 was the effort to replace Skattebo - it doesn't appear to be anywhere near the top of the list of concerns at the moment.
While K. Brown's status for the Texas State game is uncertain, R. Brown and Udoh have the unit in a strong place in their own right.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's week two loss here, and on taking a dive into coach Dillingham's comments after the game here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Sun Devil running back room when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!