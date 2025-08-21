ASU Safety is Among Best Players in College Football
Arizona State football is heading into the third campaign with Kenny Dillingham leading the program, were heightened hopes after stealing the Big 12 crown in December of last year.
Offensive stars Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson and Cam Skattebo formed a 'big three' in which much of the discourse was built, but the defense finished top five in the conference behind a concerted effort from the run defense coupled with incredible playmaking from the secondary.
Xavion Alford was quite arguably the leader of Brian Ward's defense in his first full season of suiting up in Tempe after sitting out of the 2023 season - the former Texas and USC standout proved he is one of the better safeties in the nation.
Kyle Bonagura of ESPN joined in other experts with the network in ranking the top 100 players in the nation heading into the season - Alford came in at number 86.
More from Bonagura below:
"After stints at Texas and USC, Alford had a breakout season with the Sun Devils in 2024, playing a huge role in the upstart program's run to the College Football Playoff. According to ASU, he allowed just nine receptions in coverage while playing 522 snaps -- an incredible ratio that ranked among the very best defensive backs in the country."
Alford opted to stay for another season following the Peach Bowl loss to Texas - joining a talented back-line unit that features Myles "Ghost" Rowser - who he has praised for being a brother figure in the past, along with cornerbacks Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson.
Bryan Carrington has collected a wildly talented defensive backs group that is sound when it comes to tackling, providing run support, and achieving other important tasks - while also playing into DC Brian Ward's aggressive approach to the game.
Alford has earned a spot as a top 100 player in the country behind his all-around skillset and very well has the ability to play on Sundays come next September.
