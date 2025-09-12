3 Highlighting Takeaways From Saga Tuitele's Media Availability
TEMPE -- Arizona State offensive line coach Saga Tuitele spoke to the media after Wednesday's practice for the first time since the season began.
The third-year coach has been instrumental in building strong recruiting classes within the line, as well as developing talents such as Max Iheanachor into legitimate NFL prospects.
Arizona State on SI pulled some of the major highlights from the discussion with the respected position coach below:
On the line establishing identity against Mississippi State:
"It's good that we found a rhythm. I wish we would have punched it, we came one yard short, but you know it was good to see them have confidence and work together five on five. I didn't think we played five on five in game one, I think we played one-on-one and tried to do a little bit more... yes you have to win your one-on-one, but you got to play five on five..."
Tuitele is pleased with the line shifting towards playing in tandem with each other more than focusing on individual assignments - which was apparent in game one. The RB duo of Raleek Brown and Kanye Udoh will rely on the continued teamwork - as will QB Sam Leavitt.
On how to build chemistry between the line:
"Well, just little things, and you start in January and they got to know each other's, their first, last name - not their nicknames. How to pronounce it, we've got a lot of unique last names in our room... know what hometown, what high school, little things like that..."
The offensive line has great camaraderie in general - as four of five starting players return from a season ago, but reserves and incoming transfers must be accounted for as well.
On Jimeto Obigbo playing against former team:
"You know, when you prepare for a game, I always tell them you gotta prepare consistent. You have to have your routine... Emotions can't run and control you. I'm sure he's naturally going to be fired up, but my job is to make sure that he's playing with passion and not emotion."
Obigbo has been Arizona State's highest graded player on the line this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Now is the time for the left guard to continue to impress.
Click here to watch the full exchange.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's week two loss here, and on taking a dive into coach Dillingham's comments after the game here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.