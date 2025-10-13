Ranking Most Important Arizona State Players Over Final 6 Games
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are running into uncharted territory in the Kenny Dillingham era - as they now are forced to make a comeback in the midst of expectations.
While the Sun Devils had to climb back to the Big 12 title picture in the 2024 season, they did so in the face of relatively low expectations. Now they are fully expected to be the class of the conference with a team that largely returned - coaching staff and roster wise.
Arizona State on SI names the five players that will be most crucial to the continued pursuit of a conference title below.
5. Raleek Brown
Brown has been a revelation for the Arizona State offense in the midst of replacing program legend Cam Skattebo at the position - as he has averaged north of six yards per carry this season.
This is with the former USC phenom averaging less than five yards per touch against Utah as well - the 4.8 YPC figure was impressive considering how stout the Utah front seven was throughout the course of the game.
Kyson Brown and Kanye Udoh contributing moving forward are important as well, but Brown is the x-factor in the backfield moving forward. Brown has proven to be the perfect blend of game-breaking speed, patience running behind the line, and a strength that mirrors that of Skattebo.
4. Keyshaun Elliott
The senior linebacker is one of the few remaining star-level defensive players that is still healthy - he gets the edge over the likes of Jordan Crook and Keith Abney II here simply due to his role as the field general.
Elliott has been one of the leaders of the program since transferring from New Mexico State after the 2023 season - that has been demonstrated this season as well, as the standout leads the team with 44 total tackles and four sacks - while also securing a pass breakup as well.
It's paramount that the Sun Devil defense rebounds from one of their worst showings as a unit since the 59-23 loss to Arizona to close out the 2023 season, and Elliott is at the forefront of that.
3. C.J. Fite
Few players on the Arizona State roster possess the ceiling that the junior DT Fite does.
Fite was an emerging star in 2024 - the three-technique has now fully broke out as one over the last 10 months, as he headlined a run defense that has been elite statistically during that time period.
Now, Fite has to be the leader of an Arizona State run defense that ceded nearly 300 yards to Utah - that challenge will be one that can't be ignored against a Texas Tech rushing attack that has been one of the most potent in the Big 12 halfway into the season.
2. Jordyn Tyson
Tyson hasn't only established himself as one of the best receivers in the Big 12 - he has become one of the best in the country - if not the best.
The junior was nearly averaging 100 yards per game, while also securing seven touchdowns heading into the Utah game. Backup QB Jeff Sims was only able to connect with the Texas native eight times for 40 yards despite 15 total targets that went his way.
Tyson can impact a game in virtually any manner imaginable, but he is at his best when the threat of making an over-the-top play is reliably available - that leads into the most vital player to making a turnaround.
1. Sam Leavitt
Leavitt's health is paramount to invigorating the Sun Devil season once again - head coach Kenny Dillingham has said that the sophomore's status is being approached as a 'week-to-week' proposition, pointing to the possibility that he returns against Texas Tech.
The Sun Devils need Leavitt to have a chance to defeat a top 10 team in the country, and to be able to run the table in an effort to return to the conference title game on the first Saturday in December.
