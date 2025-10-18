Arizona State vs Texas Tech: Game Info, Prediction, Preview, and Picks
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) are looking to bounce back from a humbling loss last week as they are set to welcome the #7 Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-0, 2-0) to Tempe this afternoon.
The Red Raiders entered the week having won all six of their games by at least 24 points, although some key injuries that have popped up in the last week have potentially opened the door for a more competitive game than initially expected.
Arizona State on SI covers all of the vitals for the game below - information surrounding the battle, major storylines to watch, a game prediction, and more.
Game Information
WHO: #7 Texas Tech at Arizona State
WHERE: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
WHEN: 1:00 P.M. AZT
TV NETWORK: Fox
The Skinny: Texas Tech has dominated the first six games of their season behind what has been reported to be a program-record NIL budget - their most recent victim was a quality Kansas team that got dismantled by a score of 42-17.
Cameron Dickey is the player to watch on the offensive side of the ball - the sophomore running back accumulated 263 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the game against Kansas. David Bailey is the player to watch on the defensive side of the ball, as the senior transfer from Stanford has already collected 8.5 sacks and is sure to challenge an Arizona State offensive line that has had to shuffle on-the-go in the last week.
Head coach Joey McGuire has built a hard-nosed culture that was evident when the Sun Devils fell to the Red Raiders by a score of 30-22 last September - the potential for revenge in the mot significant manner is right for the taking in Tempe.
What to Watch: Will Hammond Expected to Start
The redshirt freshman dual threat quarterback is reported to be the choice to start today's game - as the starting Behren Morton has been limited at practice all week following exiting the Kansas game early with an undisclosed injury.
Hammond has had high-level performances, including securing the win over Utah when Morton left that contest. However, he is somewhat volatile when it comes to ball security at this point - is this something that ASU DC Brian Ward can exploit?
What to Watch: How Leavitt Begins Game
Leavitt is expected to start this game after missing last week's loss to Utah with a foot injury - he has now been listed as probable for the third consecutive day as of Friday night.
The Arizona State offense has started slow in virtually every game this season, but there have been signs of the elite unit that those in the college football world expected to see more consistently.
Leavitt has a real opportunity to silence critics, get the Sun Devil offense in a groove against an elite defense, and make game-winning plays in what might turn out to be the most crucial matchup of 2025.
What to Watch: ASU O-Line Vs. Texas Tech D-Line
Bailey is just one of many great pass rushers on the Texas Tech front - Romello Height and A.J. Holmes Jr. have both accumulated at least three sacks this season as well.
This will be a massive test for an Arizona State offensive line that is starting the combo of left guard Jimeto Obigbo and center Wade Helton for the first time, as Ben Coleman went down for the season last week.
It will certainly be fascinating to see how Saga Tuitele's unit responds to the test - they have the chance to create major opportunities for RB Raleek Brown and to protect Leavitt in this process.
Prediction: Texas Tech Wins 34-27
Arizona state absolutely has the means to win this game despite being short-handed - do not get that twisted.
Leavitt gives Kenny Dillingham's squad a chance to win against virtually anyone in the country, while players such as Jordyn Tyson and R. Brown will get opportunities to burn the stingy Texas Tech defense.
In the end, Texas Tech being substantially healthier and coming off of a strong performance proves to be too much - although the Sun Devils are absolutely going to be in this game late.
