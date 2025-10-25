Arizona State Roundtable: Predicting Outcome of Houston Matchup
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to secure their 6th victory of the season later on today, as they welcome the Houston Cougars to Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.
The Sun Devils are coming off of the emotional high of defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders last Saturday, while Houston has emerged as an unexpected conference contender after starting the season with a 6-1 mark.
Arizona State on SI writers predict the game that is to be below.
Tanner Cappellini: Arizona State 33, Houston 24
Ever since Houston appeared on ASU’s schedule, the outcome of this game really depended on how their Quarterback Connor Weigman played. Weigman has had a great season and has led Houston to one of the better offenses in the Big 12. Weigman’s scrambling ability, plus the fact that he can attack the middle of the field makes this a tough challenge for ASU. This game could turn into a shoutout quickly. With Jordyn Tyson out, Leavitt’s go-to guy in big moments, ASU might need to adjust quickly, but the offense ultimately comes around in a timely manner - Sam Leavitt has a Heisman-like game plus Jaren Hamilton steps up in a key victory.
Lizzie Vargas: Arizona State 30, Houston 23
Arizona State and Houston Square off in a battle that could swing either way. Houston's defense makes this game anything but easy. The Cougars' ability to play disciplined zone coverage and limit big plays will be a challenge to quarterback Sam Leavitt, especially considering the absence of ASU star receiver Jordyn Tyson. For the Sun Devils, the key will be leaning on running back Raleek Brown, who has an explosive run style that could open up the offense and keep Houston's defense on edge.
On the other side of the ball, Houston's quarterback Conner Weigman will face a struggling ASU pass rush; Houston's offensive line remains one of the weakest in the conference. If Arizona State can contain Dean Connors in the run game and put pressure on Wiegman on third downs, then the Sun Devils can gain control.
Kevin Hicks: Arizona State 30, Houston 17
Make no mistake - the Houston Cougars are a challenging team and a win will not be seamless, especially with Tyson’s confirmed absence in mind.
However, Arizona State still has a slew of factors working in their favor, including home-field advantage, a talent gap that is still conspicuous, and one of the very best coaching staff setups in all of college football. Expect this to be a big game for RB Raleek Brown, WR Jaren Hamilton, and Brian Ward’s defense - also expect a game in which Arizona State pulls away in the second half for one of the more comfortable victories of the season to this point.
