Arizona State's Week 10 Start Time, TV Network Announced
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils unfortunately fell victim to the Houston Cougars on Saturday - faltering in a 24-26 game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
The loss came after an emotional 26-22 victory over a top 10 team in the country in Texas Tech, and significantly complicated the program's path to another Big 12 title game. The loss - combined with week 10 opponent Iowa State's 41-27 loss to Brigham Young - put a damper on the stakes of the upcoming matchup on Saturday.
Game Information For Arizona State-Iowa State
Start Time: 10 A.M. AZT
Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa
Network: TNT
Iowa State's 41-27 loss to BYU was started in promising fashion, as the Cyclones jumped out to a 17-7 lead at the end of quarter one - three untimely interceptions by QB Rocco Becht ultimately was the difference in the battle. Now the Cyclones are all but eliminated from the race for the Big 12 title - but they will have plenty of motivation to hand the team that beat them in last season's championship game a third loss in the league.
One of the major storylines heading into the game is the status of numerous Arizona State players - as Myles "Ghost" Rowser will be unable to play in the first half of the game after collecting a targeting penalty in the second half of the Houston game. QB Sam Leavitt's status is murky as well after departing the loss in two separate occasions, while star WR Jordyn Tyson's status was not commented on by head coach Kenny Dillingham after the game.
Iowa State Game Still Holds Stakes for ASU
The Sun Devils still have a path to finish in the top two of the conference standings despite the loss, although the path to get there has narrowed significantly - with the team presumably needing to pass Utah, Houston, Cincinnati, and Brigham Young, while also staying ahead of others such as the surging Kansas State Wildcats.
Other Big 12 Games in Week 10
UCF @ Baylor — 9 a.m. (ESPNU)
West Virginia @ Houston — 9 a.m. (FS1)
Texas Tech @ Kansas State — 12:30 p.m. (FOX)
Oklahoma State @ Kansas — 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Arizona @ Colorado — 4 p.m. (FS1)
Cincinnati @ Utah — 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
ESPN's College Gameday is set to be at the Cincinnati-Utah battle - one that the Sun Devils will be monitoring closely.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the 2025 football team is at a crossroads following a loss to Houston here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!