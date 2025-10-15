Explaining Why Arizona State's Sam Leavitt is an Underrated Prospect
TEMPE -- Sam Leavitt has become a name that is synonymous with Arizona State football.
The redshirt sophomore has the potential to become something that no Arizona State player has ever been at the quarterback spot - a first round pick in the NFL draft.
Jayden Daniels was on his way to becoming the first, but a myriad of poor coaching hires and other accentuating factors prevented this from actually coming to fruition.
Leavitt entered a Sun Devil program that was quietly in a much better spot than many anticipated - Jordyn Tyson was a true top-end receiver, Cam Skattebo was coming off of a productive season, and Marcus Arroyo had just been hired as offensive coordinator after boasting years of success at previous stops.
The result was a 29-touchdown redshirt freshman season by Leavitt - he entered the offseason with significant NFL draft hype surrounding his name - even to the point of being a possible first-round selection.
The beginning of the 2025 season has thrown a wrench in those hopes for the time being - at least according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. - who has Leavitt as the eighth-ranked prospect at the position currently.
Prospects Ranked Over Leavitt
1. Dante Moore, Oregon
2. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
3. Ty Simpson, Alabama
4. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
5. John Mateer, Oklahoma
6. Carson Beck, Miami (Fla.)
7. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
The first three names are understandable - Moore has as much upside as anyone as a prospect, while Mendoza has been incredibly impressive at Indiana, consistently displaying the ability to make NFL throws. Simpson has settled into his role as Alabama's starter as well, arguably playing at the level of the best quarterback in the nation.
This is where the lines get blurred - Sellers presents a phenomenal physical profile and is a fairly refined passer, but doesn't do anything on-field that noticeably differentiates himself as a prospect. Mateer has struggled more than some might want to let on in the role as a power four quarterback, while Beck and Nussmeier simply do not possess the upside that Leavitt does.
Poke holes at Leavitt's standing as a prospect if necessary - he certainly needs more refined footwork, as well as to process the field quicker in some circumstances. However, the talent cannot be denied - and one would be hard-pressed to name another quqarterback with the same upside that the 20-year old currently holds.
