Arizona State Updates Sam Leavitt's Status on Thursday
TEMPE -- The 4-2 Arizona State Sun Devils are gearing up for one of the biggest games they will play all season this Saturday - as they welcome Texas Tech to Tempe.
The status of many players on the squad have already become clear in recent days, as LB Zyrus Fiaseu and OL Ben Coleman have been ruled out for the season, while RB Kyson Brown was ruled out for at least the next three weeks -per head coach Kenny Dillingham.
The status of quarterback Sam Leavitt is the one in particular that has gripped the attention of the Arizona State fanbase in recent days
The Big 12 player availability report dropped on Thursday night for every team playing this week - including Arizona State.
The redshirt sophomore apparently remains to be poised to play as of the second injury update, as Leavitt is listed as probable once again.
This marks a complete deviance of last week's development - as Leavitt went from probable to doubtful from the Wednesday to Thursday update. This is an undeniably great sign for his prospects to play, as is Texas Tech's scope of being a favorite has shrunk over the last day.
Starting QB Behren Morton is an uncertainty as to whether he will play or not on Texas Tech's front, as he exited last week's win over Kansas by presumably re-aggravating an injury suffered early on in the season. Backup freshman Will Hammond would start if Morton is unable to go, as the latter remains questionable ahead of the game.
Dillingham praised Hammond in his weekly scheduled press conference on Monday - even calling the dual threat the unquestioned future of the program.
"You know, this is a guy that's going to be their future, and he, 100% is their future there. He's a phenomenal player. He can make all the throws. You saw him do that at the end of the Utah game. You can see him scramble and make plays with his legs. So he can really, he can really do it all. He's He's a heck of a heck of a player, and he's only getting better.”
More Arizona State players remain probable outside of Leavitt - including DT C.J. Fite, CB Keith Abney II, and starting C Wade Helton - their status remains optimistic moving into Saturday.
Stay tuned in over the next 40 hours - as two more reports will be unveiled ahead of the 1 P.M. AZT start time between the Sun Devils and Red Raiders.
