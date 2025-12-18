Arizona State's Second Half Rally Falls Short Against UCLA
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-3) fell to the UCLA Bruins (8-3) on Wednesday night by a score of 90-77 in Los Angeles in what was the final road game of non-conference play.
This game ended up being the second one in a row that guard Bryce Ford did not participate in, as the junior suffered an undisclosed injury late in the win over Northern Arizona last Tuesday. Anthony "Pig" Johnson once again stood in the starting lineup in his place.
First Half
Arizona State got off to an extremely slow start offensively, as they did not score their first bucket until over three minutes into the game.
The Sun Devils finally reached the 10-point mark at the 8:44 mark of the half after another Diop basket - they started the game 5-19 from the floor and 0-10 from three-point range at that point.
Guard Noah Meeusen hit the first three of the game for the team at the 8:07 mark to cut the deficit to 24-14, before a steal and Moe Odum layup continued a run that cut the lead to eight.
Arizona State continued to be stuck in a back-and-forth effort as far as cutting into the lead came - an Odum and-one at just over the three minute mark. cut the UCLA advantage to eight once again, however a late surge by the Bruins widened the gap to 45-33 going into the half.
Second Half
The Bruins extended their lead to 16 points early in the half - with Donovan Dent a consistent difference-maker in the offensive successes.
The Sun Devils continued to to fight back in the presence of program legend James Harden, as they narrowed the lead to 61-52 at the under-12 minute timeout.
Johnson began willing Arizona State back in the game, as the UCLA lead shrunk to 65-60 at the 9:39 mark following a three-point play.
UCLA continued to build up double digit leads that the Sun Devils continued to respond too, but time eventually ran short in what was yet another hard-fought loss for Hurley's squad despite becoming even more short-handed due to guard Trevor Best exiting the contest at the end of the first half.
Key Performers
Massamba Diop - 15 PTS, 7 REB, 1 BLK
Moe Odum - 10 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
Noah Meeusen - 8 PTS, 2-3 3PTFG
Andrija Grbovic - 13 PTS, 6 REB, 3 STL
What's Next
The Sun Devils are set to close out non-conference play on Sunday at home against Oregon State before starting Big 12 play at home against Colorado on January 3.
