Arizona State Basketball Secures Win Behind Second Half Surge
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1) took control in the second half to avoid an upset bid by the Georgia State Panthers (1-4) by a score of 75-62 in Tempe on Monday night.
This game marked the season debut for guard Noah Meeusen, who injured his ankle in the ramp-up for the season, as it also featured the starting five that has been in place this entire campaign - Moe Odum, Bryce Ford, Andrija Grbovic, Santiago Trouet, and Massamba Diop began the game on the floor.
First Half
The Sun Devils got off to a tepid start to the game, as the Georgia State offense connected on six three-point attempts and knocked down all seven free throw attempts - all without their leading scorer.
Odum was exceptional on the Sun Devils' end, as he accounted for 15 points in the first 20 minutes of action. The supporting cast struggled to support Odum as well - as they only made two three-point attempts in the first frame.
Georgia State got off to a 39-34 lead going into the locker room behind a late run to end the half.
Second Half
The Panthers opened the second frame red-hot, scoring 13 points across the first six minutes of the half. Georgia State also prevented the Sun Devils from generating second-chance attempts, which became a significant development as well.
Guard Anthony "Pig" Johnson entered the game in the early stages of the half and made an instant impact - as he scored seven consecutive points for Arizona State.
The momentum continued to shift in favor of Arizona State, as they managed to tie the game at 54 at the halfway mark of the period - the offense continued to come alive, as Odum and Ford knocked down three-point looks to take a 60-55 lead at the eight-minute mark of the game.
The Sun Devils stepped up defensively over the final several minutes of the contest, ultimately coasting to the 13-point victory ahead of a trip to Hawaii on Tuesday morning.
Key Performances
Moe Odum - 24 PTS, 9 AST, 5 STL, 10-19 FG
Massamba Diop - 15 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK
Anthony "Pig" Johnson - 13 PTS, 4 REB, 8 STL/BLK
What's Next
The Sun Devils hit the road to face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Thursday before taking part in the Maui Invitational Tournament against Texas next Monday.
