Arizona State Sees Slight Dip in National Perception Following Loss
TEMPE -- Much debate has been stirred in recent days following the Arizona State football program dropping their regular-season finale to rival Arizona by a score of 23-7 on Friday night.
This stems around the ultimate results the program reached in the 2025 campaign relative to expectations - some believe this year was a major failure, while others have reconciled the eight victories in the face of many obstacles as an ultimate success that will be built on.
Regardless, the loss to Arizona has put a damper regarding how this season's team is viewed in specific - as evidenced by the team dropping by multiple spots in power rankings according to many sources on the outside.
CBS Sports: #32
Arizona State dropped four spots from a week ago - which was also four spots lower than the number 20 ranking the team received from the CFP selection committee.
The fact that the Sun Devils profiled as a top-25 level team and were contending for the Big 12 title in the final week of the regular season despite numerous season-altering injuries and a coaching change that happened in the middle of the season is impressive in its own right.
Quarterback Jeff Sims, safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, and running back Raleek Brown are just three of many players that stepped up above the occasion while beginning the season as backups.
ESPN: Unranked
Arizona State remained outside of the top 25 once again, as they were behind several Group of Five teams, as well as SMU heading into the final week of the season.
While it's understandable that they are no longer seen as a top-25 team after a hapless offensive showing, it's always been difficult to justify placing a mid-major team over the Sun Devils - who own one of the best wins in the regular season in the 26-22 triumph over Texas Tech on October 18.
Yes, there were several positions on the field that experienced turnover. Yes, the team didn't perform as well as expected in certain situations. This doesn't erase the overall talent on the roster, the string of impressive victories that Dillingham strung together, or the fact that the team was on the doorstep of finishing with double-digit victories for a second consecutive campaign.
The bowl game future of the Arizona State program is up in the air until Sunday, in which they are expected to be selected to either participate in the Sun Bowl or the LA Bowl following the CFP selection show.
