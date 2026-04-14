ASU Set To Host 5-Star OL Recruit This Week

TEMPE -- Arizona State football is back on the map under head coach Kenny Dillingham after back-to-back successful seasons.

The Sun Devils are respected nationally, are set to compete in the Big 12 on a consistent basis, and have a newfound footing in different pipelines - including in Texas.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches as his team practices at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during Sun Bowl week ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The momentum in Texas has reached a pinnacle heading into this week, as Chris Karpman of Sun Devil Source reported on Monday that the number three overall prospect in the class of 2028 is set to visit Tempe later in the week.

"R'Monie Edwards, the No. 1 offensive lineman in the 2028 class (247Sports) and No. 3 overall prospect out of Cy Ranch HS in Texas, is expected to visit ASU on Wednesday/Thursday. Extremely high-profile visit."

Arizona State Sun Devils OL coach Saga Tuitele instructs his players during spring football practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on March 16, 2023. Ncaa Football Asu Spring Football Practice | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Edwards hails from Cypress, TX, and is set to be one of many high-profile offensive line prospects that will show serious interest in playing for position coach Saga Tuitele .

ASU offensive line coach Saga Tuitele runs a drill as the team holds their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Edwards Visit Is Crucial

Even if Arizona State doesn't earn a commitment from Edwards down the line, this development simply demonstrates that Dillingham , Tuitele, and the remainder of the staff have done enough to rebuild the program's brand in prior years.

Edwards isn't the only elite tackle prospect to display interest in Arizona State, as local four-star tackle Jake Hildebrand has the Sun Devils in the running within the final stage of his recruiting process. There is genuine interest in suiting up to play on the offensive line in Tempe under Tuitele.

Basha tackles Dajohn Yarborough (75) and Jake Hildebrand (74) sit on the bench after another rushing touchdown against Brophy Prep during a game at Central High School in Phoenix on Aug. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ASU Garnering Interest

A major factor behind the increased interest from tackles is very likely the development of Max Iheanachor. The former JUCO player made a move to Arizona State after the 2022 season - eventually easing into a starting role over the course of the 2023 season. The raw talent took a massive step forward in the 2024 campaign before having one of the standout individual seasons for a Sun Devil offensive lineman in recent memory in 2025.

The season to come will ultimately prove to be just as consequential to confirm the momentum that Tuitele has generated, as Jarmaine Mitchell entered Tempe this spring as the number one recruit from the JUCO ranks - flipping to Arizona State from Georgia.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Mitchell has as strong a season as is hoped, it would be incredibly difficult to deny that Tuitele is quietly turning into one of the best position coaches in the region.