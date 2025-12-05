Arizona State Assistant Amongst Most Effective Recruiters

TEMPE -- Early signing day was a moderate success for the Arizona State Sun Devils, as the program was able to flip JUCO OT prospect Jarmaine Mitchell, who flipped from Georgia to ASU on Tuesday.

Offensive line coach Saga Tuitele has undoubtedly played an instrumental role in the recent success on and off the field, as the o-line has had individual players improve on a yearly basis, namely RT Max Iheanachor, who has emerged as an NFL prospect.

The recent triumphs have boosted Tuitele to the fifth-best recruiter in the Big 12 at this stage of the process, with two months to go until late signing day.

ASU OL coach Saga Tuitele is ranked as the No. 5 recruiter in the Big 12 for the 2026 class by 247Sports.



Tuitele helped ASU land Jarmaine Mitchell, the top-ranked overall JC prospect, and four other signees.

Arizona State on SI explores the signings that Tuitele has made in recent months below.

Who Tuitele Has Signed

As previously mentioned, Tuitele managed to play an integral role in flipping Mitchell to Tempe. The 6'8", 310-pound offensive tackle is very likely to be a day one starter - beyond the starting role, this might be the first of many displays of effort from the coaching staff that convinces Sam Leavitt to opt to remain with the program for another season.

Beyond Mitchell, Cortavious Tisaby is another tackle prospect who pledged to play for Dillingham and Tuitele. Tisaby is 6'6" and 260 pounds, so there is certainly some room to put on mass moving forward, but there's little doubt that the Dallas native is another upside play.

Marques Uuni is a guard prospect who is once again a native of Texas. The unanimous three-star prospect is related to University of Georgia lineman Michael Uini. Marques already has a pair of prestigious high school bowl games in which he has participated.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Ben Coleman (62) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Niniva Nicholson is another guard who opted to sign with Tuitele and the Sun Devil program as a whole. Nicholson opted to play in Tempe over several schools that showed marked interest in his native state of California.

Lastly, Tuitele secured another JUCO prospect in Siosaia Lapuaho, who is ranked as a top 10 tackle in that avenue in the class, much like Mitchell. Lapuaho chose Arizona State over major competitor Iowa State, and can step into a starting role right away.

Tuitele will have another two months to convince players in the portal, undecided 2026 recruits, or even more JUCO prospects to play at Arizona State behind the undeniable track record that he has built over three seasons.

