Social Media Reacts to ASU's Intense Battle Against UCF

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils took a crushing loss against the UCF Knights on Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida in what was a game that was filled with highlight-reel plays, strong stretches of offense/defense, and a thrilling finish.

The Sun Devils went into the game at a slight disadvantage, as head coach Bobby Hurley was once again forced to utilize an eight-man rotation in this huge Big 12 battle.

Arizona State Standout Throws Down Highlight Reel Dunk

Arizona State forward Allen Mukeba brought infectious energy to the table throughout the course of the game - although nothing topped the electric three-point play that was generated at the 6:14 mark.

Anthony "Pig" Johnson initiated a fast-break in the form of a steal - in which point guard Moe Odum fed a cutting Mukeba, who finished with an incredible one-handed jam that had the announcers of the game in awe, and that quieted the UCF home crowd.

Allen Mukeba just threw down on a former Sun Devil 🤯🔱🆙

Arizona State, UCF Involved in Second Half Altercation

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Junior guard Bryce Ford - who took over as the team's leading scorer shortly prior to the confrontation - got into a tie-up in front of the Sun Devil bench at the 16:21 mark of the half.

The ensuing altercation escalated when UCF guard Riley Kugel approached Ford and seemingly had some select words that raised tensions.

Ford was called for a common foul and the situation was de-escalated, although awareness was heightened for the stretch run of the contest.

Some mid-game drama brewing up after a foul on Arizona State.



After a hard-fought play for the ball by junior guard Bryce Ford and what appeared to be chirping from a UCF player, an animated Bobby Hurley jumped into the altercation, prompting officials to separate the players.



The previous play is under review.



UCF Makes Late Rally

Arizona State's lead extended to as much as 12 points at a point of the second half, as well as multiple 11-point leads - including a 72-61 advantage going into the final six minutes of the game.

UCF rallied with two consecutive three-point knockdowns, as well as a basket in the paint to cut the ASU lead to three points with under four minutes remaining.

What was once a game that appeared to be right in Arizona State's hands slipped away in all of three minutes, with the Knights tying the game at 72 at the 2:38 mark of the game.

Three triples on three straight possessions...under 5 to play in Additiion



UCF - 67

Santiago Trouet put the Sun Devils back up late in the game with a layup off of a cut, although Carmelo Pacheco hit a three to re-gift the lead to the Knights for the first time since they were up 22-21.

The late clutch offensive performance by the Knights was capped off by an unusual Odum turnover, and a missed three-point attempt by Ford in the closing seconds.

