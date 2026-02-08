Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's Road Contest Against Colorado

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils continued the second half of Big 12 play on Saturday night against the Colorado Buffaloes following a 71-63 victory over Utah on Wednesday - this served as an opportunity to pick up their first win streak in Big 12 play.

Arizona State went into the game with uncertainty surrounding how many rotation players would be available, although those concerns were somewhat quelled prior to the start of the game.

Follow key developments from during the game below with Arizona State on SI.

Key Sun Devil Makes Return to Lineup

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State forward Santiago Trouet made a return to Arizona State's lineup on Saturday after missing the previous contest against Utah with an ankle sprain,

Santiago Trouet will play tonight but he's coming off bench and will be on minutes restriction — Michelle Gardner (@MGardnerSports) February 8, 2026

Wednesday's game was only the second that the forward had missed all season - with Saturday serving as the first game the San Diego transfer did not start in.

Trouet's re-integration into the lineup is more significant than meets the eye, as the 6'11" native of Argentina has served as a reliable rebounder and post presence in spurts.

Halftime stats here as ASU continues to extensively use a 2-3 zone due to its injury-shortened bench, despite getting Santiago Trouet back from an ankle sprain that sidelined him last game. Colorado has dominated the glass, including offensive rebounding against the zone. pic.twitter.com/Y9S8Bwteti — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) February 8, 2026

First Half Ends With Cheap Shot

Arizona State failed to convert on a late opportunity to get a basket as the half was winding down, as Noah Meeusen missed a layup on a drive.

ASU guard Moe Odum was on the ground in visible pain after a collision with Colorado’s Elijah Malone as the first half expired. Odum’s teammates and ASU staff exchanged words before heading into the locker room. Odum was able to walk off his own.



ASU 31 | CU 39@CronkiteSports pic.twitter.com/ER90EM4XD6 — Dominic Pasella 🪼 (@DomPasella) February 8, 2026

Arizona State point guard Moe Odum proceeded to turn around to run into position on defense despite the clock being near-zero - the result was running into a blindside screen that was set by Colorado's Elijah Malone.

Looks like refs may be looking at the contact that Elijah Malone made with Moe Odum as the halftime buzzer sounded. Odum went down holding his head. Not sure the call. https://t.co/vO6kA1Zs0A — Oliver Hayes (@ocuhayes) February 8, 2026

Odum grabbed his head in pain and was down for a few moments before getting up in obvious displeasure. Colorado was called for a flagrant foul, which lent momentum to ASU in the run that the team made early in the second half.

Arizona State Center Throws Down Incredible Dunk

Arizona State freshman center Massamba Diop has enjoyed an exceptional freshman season with the Sun Devils - which has featured the 7'1" center leading the team in blocks and rebounds, while also being second in scoring.

Arizona State's Massamba Diop just detonated on Barrington Hargress on that inbounds oop. Oh, my. — Oliver Hayes (@ocuhayes) February 8, 2026

The starting center threw down an absolute monster dunk off of an alley-oop pass from Odum on an out of bounds play. This seismic play cut the Colorado lead to two points, and is sure to be seen as one of the biggest highlight plays of Saturday's action.

Massamba Diop went a mile high for this lob dunk in Colorado. Wow.



pic.twitter.com/k1WwxBNrjL — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) February 8, 2026

The Sun Devils were ultimately unable to overcome the cushion that Colorado built up midway into the second half, and once again face another "what-if" scenario.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

