Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's Road Contest Against Colorado

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils continued the second half of Big 12 play on Saturday night against the Colorado Buffaloes following a 71-63 victory over Utah on Wednesday - this served as an opportunity to pick up their first win streak in Big 12 play.
Arizona State went into the game with uncertainty surrounding how many rotation players would be available, although those concerns were somewhat quelled prior to the start of the game.
Key Sun Devil Makes Return to Lineup
Arizona State forward Santiago Trouet made a return to Arizona State's lineup on Saturday after missing the previous contest against Utah with an ankle sprain,
Wednesday's game was only the second that the forward had missed all season - with Saturday serving as the first game the San Diego transfer did not start in.
Trouet's re-integration into the lineup is more significant than meets the eye, as the 6'11" native of Argentina has served as a reliable rebounder and post presence in spurts.
First Half Ends With Cheap Shot
Arizona State failed to convert on a late opportunity to get a basket as the half was winding down, as Noah Meeusen missed a layup on a drive.
Arizona State point guard Moe Odum proceeded to turn around to run into position on defense despite the clock being near-zero - the result was running into a blindside screen that was set by Colorado's Elijah Malone.
Odum grabbed his head in pain and was down for a few moments before getting up in obvious displeasure. Colorado was called for a flagrant foul, which lent momentum to ASU in the run that the team made early in the second half.
Arizona State Center Throws Down Incredible Dunk
Arizona State freshman center Massamba Diop has enjoyed an exceptional freshman season with the Sun Devils - which has featured the 7'1" center leading the team in blocks and rebounds, while also being second in scoring.
The starting center threw down an absolute monster dunk off of an alley-oop pass from Odum on an out of bounds play. This seismic play cut the Colorado lead to two points, and is sure to be seen as one of the biggest highlight plays of Saturday's action.
The Sun Devils were ultimately unable to overcome the cushion that Colorado built up midway into the second half, and once again face another "what-if" scenario.
