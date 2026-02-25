Social Media Reacts to ASU-TCU

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils were unable to go into Fort Worth and steal a victory against the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday night.

The Sun Devils went into the night looking to rebound from a narrow loss to Baylor on Saturday afternoon, while TCU continued to build a tournament case with a win over West Virginia on the same day.

Key Rotation Player Makes Return

Arizona State guard Bryce Ford went into Tuesday night seemingly poised to make a return from a two-game absence that extended to the win over Texas Tech and the loss to Baylor.

Ford has been dealing with a nagging injury that has been around since the Arizona state win over NAU on December 9.

Ford's return allowed for Hurley to employ a nine-man rotation for the first time in many weeks, which gave the head coach more flexibility against a strong TCU team.

Guard Bryce Ford will be available off the bench but will be on a minutes restriction — Michelle Gardner (@MGardnerSports) February 25, 2026

ASU still leads by 1 at the under-eight. It's continued to be a low-scoring contest, with each team shooting 37 percent or lower from the field



Also, some interesting Trevor Best minutes, given Bryce Ford's return gives ASU its typical rotation at full health



16-15, ASU. 7:44 — Luke Lendler (@LukeLendler) February 25, 2026

Sloppy First Half of Action

TCU's 33-30 lead after 20 minutes of action proved to be misleading to an extent, as both teams struggled mightily from the field during that time period.

Both teams shot below 35% from the field, while combining to connect on just three three-point looks. Arizona State committed eight turnovers, while TCU committed four of their own.

The flow of the game was very choppy in addition to the first half box score, as neither team truly got into a flow - TCU's struggles at the free throw line certainly contributed to this.

Halftime stats here, as neither team shot it well or executed efficiently on offense. ASU hasn't taken care of the ball or its defensive glass as well as in recent games. pic.twitter.com/gGRWqNHUKK — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) February 25, 2026

Arizona State Faces Challenges to Close Game

ASU managed to cut into an eight point TCU lead early in the second half, as they brought the deficit down to just one possession. The two teams then partook in a skirmish that knocked Hurley to the ground before his former assistant (now TCU assistant) Tony Benford helped the head coach up.

TCU is up by a game-high 10 points in the aftermath of a small skirmish between the two teams. Knocking down a lot more shots this half. ASU’s offensive flow hasn’t been good all game. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) February 25, 2026

Forward Allen Mukeba was taken out of the game at around the eight minute mark of the second half after stumbling in live action - the senior did return to the game a few minutes later.

Mukeba stumbled awkwardly, walked gingerly to the bench, and had his right leg looked at. Bad timing after Diop’s fourth foul. ASU is down 19 with 8:03 left. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) February 25, 2026

TCU continued to build up a lead to as much as 19 before a late Arizona State surge gifted them one more opportunity to officially get back into the game, although time eventually ran out in the effort to come out of the Texas road trip with a victory.

