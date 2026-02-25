Social Media Reacts to ASU-TCU
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils were unable to go into Fort Worth and steal a victory against the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday night.
The Sun Devils went into the night looking to rebound from a narrow loss to Baylor on Saturday afternoon, while TCU continued to build a tournament case with a win over West Virginia on the same day.
Key Rotation Player Makes Return
Arizona State guard Bryce Ford went into Tuesday night seemingly poised to make a return from a two-game absence that extended to the win over Texas Tech and the loss to Baylor.
Ford has been dealing with a nagging injury that has been around since the Arizona state win over NAU on December 9.
Ford's return allowed for Hurley to employ a nine-man rotation for the first time in many weeks, which gave the head coach more flexibility against a strong TCU team.
Sloppy First Half of Action
TCU's 33-30 lead after 20 minutes of action proved to be misleading to an extent, as both teams struggled mightily from the field during that time period.
Both teams shot below 35% from the field, while combining to connect on just three three-point looks. Arizona State committed eight turnovers, while TCU committed four of their own.
The flow of the game was very choppy in addition to the first half box score, as neither team truly got into a flow - TCU's struggles at the free throw line certainly contributed to this.
Arizona State Faces Challenges to Close Game
ASU managed to cut into an eight point TCU lead early in the second half, as they brought the deficit down to just one possession. The two teams then partook in a skirmish that knocked Hurley to the ground before his former assistant (now TCU assistant) Tony Benford helped the head coach up.
Forward Allen Mukeba was taken out of the game at around the eight minute mark of the second half after stumbling in live action - the senior did return to the game a few minutes later.
TCU continued to build up a lead to as much as 19 before a late Arizona State surge gifted them one more opportunity to officially get back into the game, although time eventually ran out in the effort to come out of the Texas road trip with a victory.
