Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's Victory Over Colorado
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) over the Colorado Buffaloes (3-8, 1-7) on Saturday night in Boulder, Colorado.
Arizona State on SI chronicles reactions from the game-changing plays that occurred in the game below.
Jordyn Tyson Makes Return
The superstar receiver officially was part of the first-team offense when the Sun Devils received the opening kickoff. Tyson returns from a three-game absence and figures to be a major part of the offense despite not being targeted on the opening drive.
Tyson secured a 42-yard catch on the second drive of the game for good measure. The Sun Devils ended the drive with a field goal.
Arizona State Coughs Up Key Turnover
Arizona State freshman running back Demarius Robinson had a tough drive, as he lost a fumble on the second play of ASU's third drive of the game.
The two-deep running back has shown promise this season, but put the Sun Devil defense in a precarious position in this situation.
Colorado Takes Lead Behind Run Game
Colorado's run game didn't have lofty expectations heading into this game, as their rushing attack went into this week ranked 15th in the Big 12, while Arizona State's run defense came in ranked second overall.
This didn't matter in the drive prior to the end of the first quarter, as Colorado running backs Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden made light
Sun Devils Make Bold call
An Arizona State drive that had promise after a 25-yard Malik McClain reception eventually stalled - resulting in fourth down.
Punter Kanyon Floyd and DL Blazen Lono-Wong had a different idea rather than kicking the ball away, as the two connected on a 19-yard play for the first down.
Arizona State Scores First Touchdown of Game
Another Arizona State drive that appeared to stall out in opponent territory was saved when Sims connected with R. Brown on a wheel route on fourth down. The connection on the sideline resulted in the first touchdown of the game for the Sun Devils.
Sun Devils Follow-up Big Play With Mistake
Sims gave the ball away with a telegraphed interception just one play after ASU edge rusher Justin Wodtly sacked Lewis on fourth down late in the half.
Arizona State Attempts Another Trick Play
A 56-yard run by Brown opened up the opportunity for the Sun Devils to end the first half with points - they nearly succeeded with a trick play on third-down from inside the Buffaloes' 25-yard line.
Colorado Re-Takes Lead
Colorado scored a touchdown on the first drive out of the second half - re-taking a 14-13 lead after star receiver Omarion Miller won a rep in man coverage.
Arizona State Answers Quickly
Sophomore wide receiver Derek Eusebio - a former walk-on - secured an incredible 68-yard touchdown catch for a touchdown in a second consecutive game on a third down play. This came less than two minutes after the Colorado touchdown.
Eventful Transition From Third to Fourth Quarter
R. Brown lost a fumble at the very end of the third quarter. This was responded to by a clutch forced fumble and ultimate recovery by Keith Abney II. Brown redeemed himself with an 88-yard rushing touchdown on the very next play.
Reserve Running Back Apparently Puts Game Out of Reach
Kanye Udoh - the Army transfer - has been in relative obscurity within the ASU offense in recent weeks. He was not in the drive that gifted the Sun Devils a 35-17 lead, running for the final 35 yards of the drive.
