Explaining Why Arizona State Retaining Brian Ward is Victory

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham's amended contract that is slated to keep him with the Arizona State football program for the long haul is expected to be officially approved by the Arizona Board of Regents next week - this new deal includes over $2 million in raises for the he salary pool of the staff.

This serves as a major victory for Brian Ward, as the fourth-year defensive coordinator had an easier task in working with Dillingham to keep Bryan Carrington on staff, while he remains one of the highest paid assistants in the Big 12 after previously agreeing to a new contract at the tail-end of the 2024 season.

There wasn't as much doubt surrounding Ward's return as there was for OC Marcus Arroyo, but the former being back for another season is absolutely crucial for the future of the program.

Why Retaining Ward is Crucial for ASU

The clearest win in Ward sticking around is that the veteran coach is simply the heart and soul of the defense. Ward's unapologetically aggressive brand of football has been positively consumed by players on that side of the ball since his debut season in 2023. There are very real cases to be made that Arizona State doesn't reach the College Football Playoff in 2024 without Ward's vision being unearthed. The development and cultivation of stars such as CB Keith Abney II have come as a result of the faith that Ward has displayed.

Ward's eye for talent and discernment of when to utilize specific personnel is irreplacable. It seems as if the 52 year old is prepared to dial up the right call in nearly every scenario. There are numerous players that have come through the program that credited Ward with placing them in the best possible positions to succeed.

The return of Ward ensures continuity in several different areas, including amongst the recruiting sphere and as a leader of the program. DL coach Diron Reynolds, LB coach A.J. Cooper, and Bryan Carrington, among other coaches on the defensive side of the ball run an operation that is obviously tight/interconnected. Ward's departure would have sent the team in a frenzy to find a replacement, with potential for in-house promotions that could have resulted in throwing the rest of the staff in disarray.

