Special Teams Will be Sneaky Focus for Arizona State in Spring

TEMPE -- Spring football is officially on the docket for the Arizona State program - Thursday marked the beginning of the fourth of the Kenny Dillingham era.

Arizona State punter Matt McKenzie (34) warms up during a practice at the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 19, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While offense and defense will clearly be the most discussed aspects of spring practice, special teams will have a sneaky grasp on the 14 remaining sessions, and has potential to be the decider between the Sun Devils competing for another Big 12 title or not.

Arizona State Will Have Unique Arrangement at Special Teams in 2026

The 2025 season wasn't kind to Arizona State in the special teams department - save for kicker Jesus Gomez, who ran out of eligibility following the season. The punting unit struggled mightily on a consistent basis - along with punt/kickoff coverages, while former ST coordinator Charlie Ragle went on a leave of absence in October.

Dillingham has been transparent about the changes that have been made, with an ultimate hope that being able to expand the resources more evenly will have a markedly positive impact on the unit in 2026.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils kicker Jesus Gomez (35) prepares to kick a successful field goal in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Former NFL punter Mike Scifres was brought in as a "specialist" coach - he will be working with kickers/punters on technique, fundamentals, and more in conjunction with the recently promoted ST coordinator Jack Nudo, who will have more of a big picture, schematics-based role.

"Yeah, we were dead last, last in the country, in that punt. That's not good. That's not good at all," Dillingham said following Thursday's practice.

Jan 3, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; San Diego Chargers punter Mike Scifres (5) punts away in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"And so to get a guy who's done it, you know, for a long time, and to only focus on those details, I think it's gonna be really good for us, you know, like I said the other day, we have quarterback coaches and offense coordinators or both, sometimes, but to have a guy specialize in that specialty, then have a coordinator."

The arrangement between Scifres and Nudo appears to be one that will yield encouraging results, but the personnel in place will ultimately dictate whether this experiment is a success or not.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils punter Kanyon Floyd (31) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Austin Peay kicker Carson Smith was brought in as the replacement for Gomez - the former knocked down 14 of 17 field goal attempts last season and has connected on all 83 extra point attempts over the last two seasons. The personnel as far as kicking coverage is concerned appears to be much stronger on paper as well, with Dillingham conceding that this is likeliest the most athletic team he has coached in Tempe.

Ultimately, the punting situation is what matters the most - Kanyon Floyd returns for another season in Tempe after playing much of last season injured, while Nick McLarty (and his rocket leg) are in the fold after the latter transferred to ASU from Ohio State in January.

Special Teams Coordinator Jack Nudo works with players during practice at the Kajikawa Practice fields on Nov. 11, 2025, in Tempe, Arizona. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there is much to figure out in the months beyond spring practice, the infrastructure is in place to have a more effective third unit this season.