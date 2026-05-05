Arizona State Is Setting Stage To Take Over Big 12

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils continue to make statements as a potential power broker by the day in the Big 12.

Kenny Dillingham has cultivated a culture of winning, honoring tradition, and moving forward with innovative ways of thinking that resulted in a conference title two seasons ago - the sheer track record of his tenure in Tempe has borne incredible output.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The indoor practice facility project is set to begin construction in short order and was the first example of Dillingham's vision coming to fruition, while Arizona State alumni Brian Swette committed $10 million to a football coaching endowment over the weekend.

Everything that has happened over the last 18 months has put Dillingham's vision for the program in full motion, and the Sun Devils aren't looking to slow down anytime soon.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham yells out from the sidelines as his team plays against the Colorado Buffaloes at Mountain America Stadium. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona State Becoming Recruiting Power

Arizona State's pitches to both transfer portal and high school recruits alike have branched out significantly over the last two years.

The diverse, wide-ranging pitches move from Arizona State's standing as a recent Big 12 champion to having one of the most accomplished coaching staffs in the conference, to now having even greater financial backing and being on the precipice of a state-of-the-art indoor practice facility.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs after a catch during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While top competitors such as Texas Tech have centered their vision on building the best roster imaginable, the Sun Devils have approached the new era of the sport the right way - with the foundation of excellence laid years before the financial backing came in droves.

Now, Arizona State is able to successfully recruit elite talent such as Omarion Miller and Jake Fette on a consistent basis, which is only the beginning of displaying the program's true capabilities.

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's "Sleeping Giant" Tag Being Unlocked

The Sun Devils have frequently been considered a program on the cusp of breaking out as a national power for roughly 30 years at this point - 2026 is the year the fortunes may finally come to fruition. If things fall into place, Arizona State has a chance to make some serious noise.

Arizona State's leadership under Dillingham has resulted in 19 wins over the last two seasons, a rising standard on the recruiting trail, and a program poised to take full advantage of the modern NIL landscape after years of playing catch-up. Expect the eight-win campaign of 2025 to be seen as a low point over the remainder of the decade.