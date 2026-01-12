Arizona State's Star Guards Break Down Win Over Kansas State

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils secured their first win of Big 12 play on Saturday afternoon with an 87-84 win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

Star guard duo Moe Odum and Anthony "Pig" Johnson spoke to media following the game, discussing a myriad of topics in the process.

To watch the entire presser, view below.

Below is a partial transcript from Odum and Johnson's presser - with added commentary.

Odum on Team Taking on Challenges

Arizona State Sun Devils Moe Odum (5) runs with the ball during a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Jan. 3, 2026. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Just keep trusting ourselves as a team. We are in the gym like I make sure we get in the gym before practice and after practice. So it's all about trusting our work. And also, I think it's a mental thing. We work on, working on games so much. It's like when we do miss shots, it feels like the world is ending because, like, we working on our game so much, but it's more of a mental and confidence thing. The greatest plays in the world go through showing stuff. So we just got to figure out a way to get out of it."

The Sun Devils just snapped a four-game losing streak with the win, although they struggled once again from behind the arc, going 3-22.

Odum on Reeling Massamba Diop In

"Yeah, I've always been that guy to try to stop my teammate from, like, getting a tech, because how the game is going, it's a close game, and they've if he would have got a tech, they would got two free throws. Then now we won by three. So who knows about two free throws would have did? So I'm just trying to not give away easy points as much as possible."

Odum has been a phenomenal leader during his senior season in Tempe, serving as the best player on the squad in the process.

On Playing With Back Against the Wall

"I feel like this is a you have we had to win this game, like it was no other option, either who's gonna win this game, or who's gonna be in the dark place, or who's gonna have to try to crawl out of it and get some wins that we're supposed to be getting. But I feel like if we get on the floor with anybody, we can win. I trust my teammate."

The Sun Devils responded very well to an 0-2 start to league play, but 16 games remain in-conference in the next two months.

Jan 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts against the Kansas State Wildcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

