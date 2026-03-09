ASU Basketball Regular Season Awards - Naming Who Earned Each Honor

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball season has been one of highs and lows - with the team outperforming preseason expectations, but being unable to string together enough consistency following a 9-2 start to put themselves in position for an NCAA tournament selection.

There are numerous players on the roster that absolutely deserve recognition for their contributions to keeping the team above water throughout the rigors of a four-month long season - Arizona State gifts five distinct awards to different players below.

MVP: Moe Odum

ASU Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) celebrates with fans after their 70-60 win over the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who else would it be?

Odum leads the team in scoring, assists, three-point percentage, and is tied with two players named below in steals per game.

Beyond the raw statistical output, Odum has made a profound impact in developing the underclassmen on the roster and serving as a level-headed leader through major challenges the program has faced this season.

MIP: Massamba Diop

Diop was a day-one contributor to this team - which makes the growth the Senegal native has shown all the more impressive.

The freshman is 21st nationally in blocks per game, while continuing to evolve as an all-around defender and progressively showing improved consistency as a jump-shooting threat over the span of Big 12 play.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) shoots a three pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DPOY: Noah Meeusen

Diop would be the natural choice for this award as well at the surface, but Meeusen ranks among the most effective defenders in single-season history for the program - as he is currently in the top five of defensive box plus/minus.

The sophomore guard is an incredible all-around defender - bringing disciplines learned from his career in Europe to the table, while also displaying impressive lateral athleticism that is unexpected without scouting work done. Perhaps the most important factor to his defensive prowess is a lengthy wingspan that allows him to blend instinct with physical measurements - resulting in disrupting passing lanes, grabbing unexpected rebounds, and securing steals that generate fast-break opportunities.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) celebrates with teammate Noah Meeusen (15) against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

6MOTY: Anthony "Pig" Johnson

There is no other option here, as Johnson continues to be potentially the most underrated addition that any program made over last offseason.

Johnson ranks top three on the team in scoring, leads in free throws made/attempted, and is tied for the team lead in steals per game. The senior and former NAIA star has regularly brought intensity to the table that has invigorated the entire roster.

Hustle Award: Santiago Trouet

Trouet has played an integral role in the late-season surge - particularly in wins over Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Utah.

The impact has been profound - particularly on the offensive glass, as a disruptive help defender, and in generating positive plays at the rim. The junior has been one of the players on the roster that has put the most on the line from a physicality perspective, and it should be a priority to retain him for 2026-27.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

