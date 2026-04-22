Starting Positions That Are Already Secured for Arizona State

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to close out spring practices for good on Tuesday, with the program gearing up for a 2026 season that will be entered with high hopes—at least from the perspective of the fanbase.

While several positional battles (starting spots) will rage on into fall camp, there are a handful that are seemingly already decided - follow the three spots that seem to be on solid foundation below.

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) stays on his feet to score after a tackle attempt from Baylor Bears safety Corey Gordon Jr. (24) during the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

The competition for the starting slot and two-deep positions is still raging on, but the starters on the outside are absolutely set in stone.

Omarion Miller was the MVP of Saturday's scrimmage, as the versatile vertical threat scored two touchdowns in the 17-10 victory for his "maroon" squad. Miller will likely remind Arizona State fans of the best qualities that Jordyn Tyson brought to the field during his two years with the program.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reed Harris is the perfect complement to Miller on the outside, as the Boston College transfer possesses an elite frame, hands, and ball-tracking ability that make him one of the most feared downfield threats at the FBS level in his own right.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Linebacker

Brian Ward's typical 4-2-5 defensive sets leave only two starting spots to be filled at the off-ball linebacker spots.

There are depth chart battles that remain at linebacker - much akin to receiver - but the starting spots seem to be very secure at this stage.

Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Zyrus Fiaseu is slated to be the "third" linebacker in the arrangement, while Owen Long and Martell Hughes are set to take on starting roles this season. Long has blown coaches, media, and fans alike away during spring, evoking skill sets that a true dominant field general displays consistently through five weeks. Hughes seems poised to take another leap forward in his third year in the program as well - he will be well-positioned to make game-changing plays once again.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (DB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Cornerback

The boundary cornerbacks seem to be in strong standing in their own right, although replacing Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson will be a tall task.

Rodney Bimage Jr. was pointed to as the next elite Arizona State prospect by Abney himself. The Texas native took a major step forward during the 2025 season after flashing a high ceiling as a freshman. Now, he appears fully comfortable in the defense and has the ability to earn All-Big 12 honors.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While cornerbacks such as Caleb Chester have impressed during spring, Ashton Stamps (LSU) has stood above the rest in complement to Bimage. Stamps redshirted last season and now looks to be rejuvenated in Tempe after seeking out a change in scenery. Stamps may very well be the most physical cornerback to play in Tempe since Osahan Irabor.