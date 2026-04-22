Starting Positions That Are Already Secured for Arizona State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to close out spring practices for good on Tuesday, with the program gearing up for a 2026 season that will be entered with high hopes—at least from the perspective of the fanbase.
While several positional battles (starting spots) will rage on into fall camp, there are a handful that are seemingly already decided - follow the three spots that seem to be on solid foundation below.
Wide Receiver
The competition for the starting slot and two-deep positions is still raging on, but the starters on the outside are absolutely set in stone.
Omarion Miller was the MVP of Saturday's scrimmage, as the versatile vertical threat scored two touchdowns in the 17-10 victory for his "maroon" squad. Miller will likely remind Arizona State fans of the best qualities that Jordyn Tyson brought to the field during his two years with the program.
Reed Harris is the perfect complement to Miller on the outside, as the Boston College transfer possesses an elite frame, hands, and ball-tracking ability that make him one of the most feared downfield threats at the FBS level in his own right.
Linebacker
Brian Ward's typical 4-2-5 defensive sets leave only two starting spots to be filled at the off-ball linebacker spots.
There are depth chart battles that remain at linebacker - much akin to receiver - but the starting spots seem to be very secure at this stage.
Zyrus Fiaseu is slated to be the "third" linebacker in the arrangement, while Owen Long and Martell Hughes are set to take on starting roles this season. Long has blown coaches, media, and fans alike away during spring, evoking skill sets that a true dominant field general displays consistently through five weeks. Hughes seems poised to take another leap forward in his third year in the program as well - he will be well-positioned to make game-changing plays once again.
Cornerback
The boundary cornerbacks seem to be in strong standing in their own right, although replacing Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson will be a tall task.
Rodney Bimage Jr. was pointed to as the next elite Arizona State prospect by Abney himself. The Texas native took a major step forward during the 2025 season after flashing a high ceiling as a freshman. Now, he appears fully comfortable in the defense and has the ability to earn All-Big 12 honors.
While cornerbacks such as Caleb Chester have impressed during spring, Ashton Stamps (LSU) has stood above the rest in complement to Bimage. Stamps redshirted last season and now looks to be rejuvenated in Tempe after seeking out a change in scenery. Stamps may very well be the most physical cornerback to play in Tempe since Osahan Irabor.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.