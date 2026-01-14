Status of Key Arizona State Contributors Revealed Before Arizona Matchup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (10-6, 1-2 Big 12) are seeking to begin a new win streak on Wednesday night against the undefeated Arizona Wildcats.

The Sun Devils stormed back to defeat the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon despite being significantly short-handed, as head coach Bobby Hurley was confined to the usage of a seven-man lineup following injuries to several key players.

Hurley sounded optimistic that the team would return a pair of key players within the next week or so after the game on Saturday - the optimism continued on Tuesday night.

The Sun Devils unveiled their player availability report on Tuesday night in anticipation for the rubber match in Tucson - as mandated by the Big 12.

OUT

G Adante’ Holiman

G/F Vijay Wallace

F Marcus Adams

F/C Kash Polk

C Dame Salane

Holiman has been out the entire season due to an elbow injury suffered during the ramp-up to the season. Hurley updated his recovery process roughly one month ago, but it doesn't appear as if the senior is getting any close to a return to play.

Wallace was considered one of the best junior college recruits in the 2025 class, and figured to be a key cog in the rotation this season. However, he suffered a severe ankle injury in a late October exhibition battle against Texas A&M, which rendered him out for the season.

Adams remains out for a third consecutive game after seemingly suffering an injury in the January 3 loss to Colorado. He had previously been on the mend from a lower-leg injury that was also suffered in the ramp-up to the season, but had been on a bit of a cold stretch when the injury was suffered.

It has been known for some time that Salane is being redshirted as well, which was confirmed by Hurley in an official basis following a practice on December 5.

ASU Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) drives past Oregon State Beavers guard Josiah Lake II (2) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QUESTIONABLE

G Bryce Ford

Ford's return appears to be at least a possibility according to the report - which would be absolutely massive for Hurley's rotation. The junior has averaged 8.3 points per contest while also starting in all 12 games that he has appeared in. He has also been one of the most reliable shooters on the team, connecting on 38.8% of his 4.1 attempts from behind the arc.

Arizona State-Arizona is slated for a tip time of 8:30 P.M. MST and is set to be broadcast on FS1.

ASU Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) drives past Oklahoma Sooners guard Nijel Pack (9) at Mortgage Matchup Center on Dec. 6, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

