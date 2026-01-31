Arizona State's Strong Efforts Fall Short in Home Loss to Arizona

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (11-11, 2-7 Big 12) were unable to overcome the depth that the top-ranked Arizona Wildcats (22-0,9-0) brought to the table by a score of 87-74 on Saturday afternoon from Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a crushing loss to UCF, while the Wildcats went into the game as one of the two remaining unbeatens in division one basketball.

Follow key happenings from the game, key performers on the Arizona State side, and what lies ahead for ASU below.

First Half

The pair of rivals picked up where they left off from the last meeting - as they were tied at 10 going into the first media timeout at the 14:07 mark. Every member of the starting five scored over the first six minutes and disruptive defensive possessions kept the Wildcats from getting into their typical offensive flow.

Arizona State held a 16-15 advantage at the 9:59 point of the period behind continued two-way efforts and every rotation player contributing in one way or another. The Wildcats' offense got into a rhythm over the next several minutes - which rendered Arizona State in a 23-18 hole with 7:28 remaining until half.

Point guard Moe Odum knocked down an NBA-range three-point look to boost an ASU offense that had become stagnant in previous possessions, cutting the deficit to just two possessions. The Sun Devils eventually battled back to tie the game at 30 at the four minute mark, with Arizona being sent to the line off of a foul with 3:38 to go.

A late surge from the Wildcats pushed their lead up to three points going into the final seconds of the half, although a seismic catch-and shoot three-point connection by Noah Meeusen tied the game at 38 going into half.

Second Half

The Wildcats began the second half with an impressive offensive showing, extending the Wildcat lead to nine at the 13:08 point of the half - Odum was also forced to make an exit from the game after picking up a fourth foul.

The Arizona lead extended to 10 with 10 minutes remaining in the game, although Meeusen continued to display heroics that kept Arizona State in the game.

The Sun Devils remained within reasonable striking distance going into the home stretch of the game, but Arizona's sheer strength continued to result in successful offensive trips.

Key Performances

Moe Odum - 15 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST

Massamba Diop - 13 PTS, 4 REB, 3 BLK

Noah Meeusen - 16 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL

What's Next

Arizona State is set to take to the road for a pair of games next week - facing Utah for the first of two times on Wednesday and making a return trip to Boulder to take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.

