Tracking Big 12 Results That Impact Arizona State in Week 7
TEMPE -- Arizona State experienced a tough loss against the Utah Utes in week 7 of the 2025 season on the heels of unfortunate developments surrounding QB Sam Leavitt that resulted in the star missing the battle.
Regardless of the result, there were several other conference games that had potential implications with the Big 12 title race in mind - ASU on SI takes a look at all of the results and how they may impact the Sun Devils below.
Cincinnati Takes Care of UCF
The Cincinnati Bearcats have helped cool Scott Satterfield's seat significantly over recent weeks.
The Bearcats moved to 5-1 on the season after a 20-11 win over UCF that was 20-3 until the final two minutes of the game.
The Bearcats are now 3-0 in league play and are emerging as a potential contender in the conference despite not squaring off with the Sun Devils this season.
Houston Dominates Oklahoma State
The Houston Cougars moved to 5-1 on the season - within a win of bowl eligibility - in year two of Willie Fritz behind a dominant effort over the final three quarters of the game.
The Cougars won 39-17 and are shaping up to be one of the more pleasant surprises in the Big 12 this season.
Former five star recruit QB Conner Weigman had a huge day, setting the stage for a home game against Arizona before traveling to Tempe to face Arizona State on October 25.
Colorado Stuns Iowa State
Deion Sanders got his signature victory in the 2025 season with a 24-17 triumph over the Iowa State Cyclones.
The Cyclones are now in major trouble when it comes to a potential path forward to return to the Big 12 title game - as they fall to 2-2 in league play.
The Cyclones are set to host the Sun Devils on November 1 in what has the potential to be another major game in determining the standings at the top of the league - even if Iowa State is no longer contending for a title berth.
TCU Virtually Eliminated From Big 12 Title Race With Loss
TCU has work to do after falling to the Sun Devils two weeks ago, but failed to improve to 2-1 in conference play behind a lopsided loss to Kansas State.
Arizona State will likely not be seeing a challenge from the Horned Frogs moving forward if they continue to take care of business.
Texas Tech Sets up Showdown With ASU With Victory
The Red Raiders ran out to a 21-0 lead against Kansas in the first quarter on Saturday before a run by the Jayhawks bridged the gap to 21-17.
Three second-half touchdowns from Texas Tech secured a 42-17 victory, although the injury status of QB Behren Morton moving forward will be something to monitor.
Texas Tech and Arizona State play in Tempe on October 18 in what can be the most consequential game in the conference all season.
BYU Storms Back to Defeat Arizona
Arizona nearly shocked the undefeated BYU Cougars in regulation, but the Cougars stormed back late in the game to force overtime and eventually won 33-27 in a double overtime thriller.
BYU's title hopes remain in sight with a win, although they have a shot to play their way out of contention with future battles against Utah, Texas Tech, and Cincinnati.
Meanwhile, Arizona is clearly a better team compared to last season, despite the loss, and is set to face Arizona State in Tempe on November 28.
