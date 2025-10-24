Arizona State's Potential Conference Title Run Grips College Football World
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils took the college football world by storm in the 2024 season by the virtue of going from being projected to finish last in the Big 12 before the season into winning the league just months later.
Now, the program is in the same position in year three of the Kenny Dillingham era after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week - the race for the conference crown has become one of the defining points of interest of this season according to ESPN's Bill Connelly.
"ASU has certainly lined up a lot of parallels heading into Week 9 of 2025. Same record? Check. Same September mediocrity? Check. Same mid-October loss sans Leavitt? Check. Another SP+ ranking in the 50s? Check (55th)."
"Despite a 3-1 conference record and despite last week's upset of Texas Tech, ASU has only a 4.8% title chance at the moment, per SP+. From a statistical standpoint, a conference title run would be just as unexpected as last year's. It would be one hell of a story if they caught fire again."
The Sun Devils are undeniably in a great spot at the moment - they sit at 5-2 despite not playing their best football to this point, save for last week's victory. There have been pockets where the dominant team that finished the 2024 season has appeared, but it only reached a fever pitch against Texas Tech.
What Does Rest of Season Look Like For ASU?
- Arizona State has a relatively reasonable final five-game slate of the season - especially compared to fellow contenders such as Brigham Young and Cincinnati. The home game against Houston and next week's road battle against Iowa State will be challenges, but the final three games pose a potential positive break for the program, as all three of the final opponents currently reside in the bottom half of the conference standings.
- The Sun Devils have once again proved to be a resilient team, but they need to get healthier in the weeks to come. Xavion Alford has been out since the September 13 game against Texas State - Dillingham hinted that the star safety may return late in the season, while RB Kyson Brown might return following the November 8 bye week. The program has withstood more injuries this season compared to last, but they need some key players back to reach another CFP.
- Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson have to be at the top of their games - Arizona State will be extraordinarily difficult to defeat if the two stars are in sync. The offense has shown the ability to be elite in 2025, and it feels as if the full breakout is inevitable in the coming weeks.
