This ASU Linebacker Prepared for Expanded Leadership Role in 2026

TEMPE -- One consequence of a rapidly evolving roster is that new leaders must inevitably be found in the process - Arizona State's 2026 roster is experiencing that learning curve right now.

All but one member ( C.J. Fite ) of the 2025 roster that earned a spot on the Pat Tillman Leadership Council have now departed, but there is certainly promise that rests in returning players and incoming transfers alike.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates an interception with teammates Keith Abney II (1) and Justin Wodtly (95) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Junior linebacker Martell Hughes is now expected to start in Brian Ward's 4-2-5 defense and serve as a leader to a team that is different. The San Diego native joined the " Speak of the Devils " podcast early this week to discuss topics such as the newly expressed responsibilities as a leader.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hughes Reflects on Rapid Transition

The former three-star recruit began his career in 2024, transitioning from a safety to a linebacker. The freshman flashed in time; he saw on the field behind Keyshaun Elliott, Jordan Crook, and Zyrus Fiaseu.

Then 2025 came, when a Fiaseu injury forced Hughes into action on a much more consistent basis. The results were overwhelmingly positive, as the linebacker secured two of the most crucial interceptions of the season and was a sure tackler in the midst of it all.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, Hughes is looked up to as a true veteran presence, despite having been the one seeking counsel just a few months ago - something the rising star has started to embrace.

"I just remembered last year was me asking," Hughes said. "The past two years is me asking all the questions, and now I feel like a lot of the younger guys are coming up to me now trying to just understand the defense and just ask me other things about class and life."

Arizona State linebacker Martell Hughes (18) listens to instructions during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on August 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leadership Role Increased

Elliott had previously sung Hughes' praises on multiple occasions throughout the 2025 season, with his hopes for the then-sophomore as a leader moving forward a major focus. Now, Hughes joins incoming transfer Owen Long as the eyes and ears of the defense - both are undoubtedly set to lead the way for those still learning the ropes.

"I feel like, as upperclassmen, we have done a great job, which is showing them the way, showing how the culture is done here," Hughes added

Arizona State linebackers coach A.J. Cooper talks to linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hughes' standing as a starting player on the 2026 team is on solid footing, with his breakout as a star easily projectable. Now, his leap as a leader is just as crucial, both for the 2026 team's output and for the development of future stars such as freshman Mason Marden.