This Major ASU Advantage Will Play Major Role in 2026

After just one spring practice, Kenny Dillingham might actually be right. This could be his most athletic team yet. And honestly, you could feel it right away.

It wasn’t just one or two players standing out. It felt like everyone was moving faster, hitting harder, and just looking more explosive overall. Even the little things, like how quickly players got to drills or how sharp routes looked, felt different from last year.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yeah, it’s only day one. But sometimes you can just tell when a team has a different energy.

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Wide Receivers Look Scary

If there’s one group that really proved the “more athletic” claim, it’s the wide receivers.

Guys like Omarion Miller and Reed Harris didn’t just look good; they looked dominant. Bigger bodies, faster movement, and way more physical at the catch point. It’s the kind of group that could actually create matchup problems instead of just trying to keep up.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Last year, ASU sometimes felt undersized compared to bigger programs. Now? It looks like they finally have those guys.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Clayton Smith Experiment is Wild

One of the most interesting things from practice was seeing Clayton Smith , who used to play defense, getting reps on offense. At 6’4”, 255 pounds, he’s basically built like a defensive end (because he was), but now they’re trying him at wide receiver/tight end-type roles.

This feels like a very intentional move by Kenny Dillingham. It’s not just about creativity, it’s about adding physicality. ASU wants to be tougher this year, especially on the edges, and Smith fits that perfectly. Even if he barely touches the ball, his blocking alone could change plays.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defense is Faster and Deeper

On defense, one of the biggest surprises was freshman Davis Kinney already making plays, including an interception. Not just because it’s a good moment, but because it shows depth. And after last season, where injuries forced ASU to dig deep into the roster, that’s huge.

Players like Owen Long also looked solid, which isn’t surprising given his experience. But the real takeaway is this: ASU finally looks like it has layers of talent, not just starters.

Mikey Keene (#12 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Real Question: Can They Sustain It?

Here’s the honest part: this is where I push back a little. Day one energy is easy. Everyone’s hyped. Everyone’s fresh. Everyone’s trying to prove something.

But as Kenny Dillingham said, the real challenge is doing it again on day seven and day fifteen and into the season. That’s what separates good teams from great ones.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall, this didn’t feel like a normal first practice. It felt like a team that knows it needs to improve and actually has the athletes to make it happen. If this level of speed and physicality sticks, ASU could look like a completely different team this season.

But if it doesn’t? Then it’s just another overhyped spring. Right now, though, it’s hard not to believe.