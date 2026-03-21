Arizona State Wide Receivers Make Undeniable First Impression in Spring

TEMPE -- Arizona State's spring practice sessions are now underway - with the first of 15 having taken place on Thursday.

One of the most pronounced points of emphasis on the ramp-up for the 2026 season is the wide receivers room that is being coached by Hines Ward - who is in his third season in the role as the leader of the room.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Replacing the production left behind by the highly influential Jordyn Tyson will obviously be a major storyline of spring and beyond, but the manner in which the room is shaping out now will likely lend to the notion that things will be different in Tempe in 2026.

Elite Incoming Transfers Impress

Omarion Miller and Reed Harris are officially Sun Devils after two of the top five wide receivers in the transfer portal opted to play in Tempe in early January.

Miller showed an abundance of explosiveness athleticially, which visibly excited Ward during the opening spring practice on Thursday, while Harris' incredible frame, straight-line speed, strength, and ability to track jump balls were on full display.

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The dynamic duo appears to be every bit as good as advertised - at least in the moment. It's quite simple to see the two coexisting perfectly within the ecosystem of an ASU offense that is expected to be a bit different under both Kenny Dillingham and Marcus Arroyo.

Watch for Slot Receivers Continues

The assumption is that returner Jalen Moss and Washington transfer Raiden Vines-Bright will be locked into a battle to receive the bulk of snaps in the slot, with each bringing intriguing talent to the table.

Moss was never fully able to get comfortable in the offense until in the closing stages of the season, wherein a breakout 129-yard performance in the Sun Bowl raised many eyebrows.

Arizona State’s Jalen Moss (18) celebrates his catch against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vines-Bright - originally from Arizona - was seeking out a fresh start, and generally impressed on day one of practices, although the sophomore will have to continue excelling in a battle where the margin for error is exceptionally small.

Underclassmen is Rising Star That Isn't Discussed

Uriah Neloms showed out in his own right on Thursday after redshirting his freshman year in 2025. The graduate of local San Tan Charter (Gilbert) played quarterback in high school - displaying a unique dynamic as an athlete - and impressed coaches from very early on in his time in Tempe.

Now, the 6'4" athlete has entered the spring one year wiser and more adapted to the general feel of the collegiate game - it reflected in a series of highlight-reel catches that were made throughout the day.