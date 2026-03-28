Three Rapid Fire Reactions From Arizona State's Pro Day

TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2026 Pro Day is officially in the books after holding the yearly event on Friday.

There were 20 different former Sun Devils that participated throughout the day, with every individual player having a moment of shine.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI unearths three rapid fire reactions from Friday below.

Arizona State Becoming Destination Program

It would have been unheard of to hve the sheer volume of NFL representation at this event just three years ago - let alone last year.

In 2026, the Sun Devils saw representation from 31 different NFL franchises present in Tempe - which included head coaches (John Harbaugh, Kevin Stefanski), executives (Matt Ryan, Ryan Poles), and a multitude of scouts.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs past Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) and Texas linebacker Liona Lefau (18) during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While NFL owner meetings taking place next week in Phoenix made logistics easier for that many teams to show up, Arizona State's pro development model continues to rapidly evolve. There's a legitimate chance that current players such as Reed Harris and Omarion Miller are drafted extremely high in the 2027 draft - which will continue to only improve the perception of the ASU brand.

Several Former Sun Devils Shine on Friday

Combine participants Keith Abney II, Max Iheanachor, and Keyshaun Elliott continued to solidify the draft positioning that they are expected to see roughly one month from now.

It was also a chance for those that got snubbed from participating in Indianapolis to leave a positive impression on the droves of scouts that were present.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Jimeto Obigbo (55) and offensive lineman Josh Atkins (53) wait for the snap during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jimeto Obigbo (27) and Jacob Rich Kongaika (26) thoroughly impressed on the 225-pound bench press. Justin Wodtly did an all-around impressive job, and continued to display even more explosiveness as an athlete. Xavion Alford had a standout day in athletic testing - demonstrating that his nagging back injury is in the past.

Ultimately, there are many Sun Devils that undoubtedly deserve an opportunity to realize their NFL dream, and that was displayed quite eloquently.

2026 Standouts Show Out

Harris was one of many current Sun Devils that were present for the massive day. QB Cutter Boley, LB Martell Hughes, and DT C.J. Fite were just a few of many more that were around.

While this development may not seem huge at the surface, it displays that the 2026 rendition of Sun Devil football is already bonding at a high level, and also shows that the next generation of players hold an immense level of respect for those that came before.