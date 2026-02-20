Arizona State's Tournament Hopes Take Hit After Iowa State Loss

TEMPE -- Molly Miller's Arizona State Sun Devils (21-7, 8-7 Big 12) suffered a major 90-64 setback to the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday night on the road.

The Sun Devils have just three games remaining on the regular season at this point, and have done a great deal to make a case to reach the NCAA tournament in year one of the Miller era, however more work likely needs to be done.

Arizona State went into the week considered among the "first four out" by ESPN's Charlie Creme, with the loss to the Audi Crooks led Cyclones not doing the program any good.

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Molly Miller watches from the bench during the fourth quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's Opportunities Dwindling

Arizona State has the profile of a tournament-worthy team, as they post a NET of 51, a small handful of impressive wins, only two losses beyond quad two, and boasting playing in a league as strong as the Big 12 as arguments to be made.

However, the consensus appears to be that they need to do more - even with 21 victories to their name. Three games remain in the regular season (Houston, Brigham Young, Texas Tech), with many things being at stake for the Sun Devils during the stretch.

Arizona State currently sits in eighth place in the conference - wins over Houston and BYU would likely lock in a first-round bye at the very least. A loss to one of the two would potentially be damaging as far as ultimate seeding is concerned on the contrary, showing just how thin the margin for error is in the conference.

This is where things lie going into Saturday's game - Houston is a must-win, full stop. The Cougars are 1-14 in conference play and have struggled to stay in the second half of recent games despite being more competitive as of late. Brigham Young is likely close to being a game that the Sun Devils must win as well, as the Cougars won the first game on January 3, and a win would add to the growing list of quality victories for ASU.

The Texas Tech game on March 1 presents an opportunity for Arizona State to continue the recent history of dominance over the Red Raiders, and it would also be their first quad one win of the season.

The fate of ASU's season appears to be coming down to the wire, but Miller's squad has typically responded to adversity throughout the course of the season.

Arizona State Sun Devils guard/forward Deborah Davenport (24) rebounds the ball around Iowa State Cyclones' forward Alisa Williams (3) during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .