Arizona State Forward Set to Enter Transfer Portal

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball season proved to be more of a success than many expected, as the Sun Devils went 17-16 in the face of former head coach Bobby Hurley needing to completely reshape the roster.

One of the players that committed in the spring of 2025 that carried expectations to be a day one contributor was sophomore forward Marcus Adams Jr. - the former four-star recruit played only 13 games for the team last season in response to those expectations.

ASU Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) drives past Oklahoma Sooners forward Tae Davis (13) at Mortgage Matchup Center on Dec. 6, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Adams is slated to enter the transfer portal after just 13 games of suiting up in an ASU uniform, with On3's Joe Tipton

The last game of which Adams appeared in was a January 3 home loss to Colorado, with the talented sharpshooter reportedly being shut down in early February after attempting to return to action. Now, Adams will seek to find footing in a new environment, with the coaching change that is in play bringing that decision into motion earlier than other players in that spot.

Adams an Unfortunate Case of Flyer Not Working Out

The 6'8" forward was unfortunately eased into the lineup slower than teammates, as he suffered an injury late in the summer that kept him from picking up at full speed until right before the season began.

Adams averaged 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game across the 13 games - with a 3-6 three-point shooting performance against Oklahoma on December 6 being the highlight of his season.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams, Jr. (8) rebounds in front of UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the pairing unfortunately didn't work out for either side, but Adams absolutely possesses the talent to succeed at his next destination.

Other Potential Contributors to Watch to Enter Portal

Fans should be alert for potential movement over the next week-plus, with more players likely to make decisions on whether to stay or enter the portal once a coaching hire is finalized.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) shoots the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

There's little doubt that center Massamba Diop would be a player that piques the interest of numerous high-major programs if he were to enter the portal. Ultimately, it's a near certainty that Arizona State will put out all stops in an effort to retain his services. Noah Meeusen, Santiago Trouet, Bryce Ford and Andrija Grbovic are foundational pieces from the season that should be made priorities as well.

Vijay Wallace and Adante Holiman are standouts that missed the entire season that would be more than welcome to return next season when all things are put into consideration.