Two-Year ASU Guard Announces Transfer Portal Entrance

TEMPE -- There was an expectation that the 2026-27 Arizona State men's basketball team would look substantially different compared to the 2025-26 season.

That much has been confirmed as of late, as Massamba Diop , Noah Meeusen, Santiago Trouet, Dame Salane, Adante Holiman, Kash Polk, Anthony "Pig" Johnson, and Marcus Adams Jr. have entered the transfer portal as of Friday morning.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Trevor Best (12) at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The eight players that previously entered their names into the process were joined by soon-to-be junior guard Trevor Best , who spent the last season and a half in Tempe following a successful high school career as a teammate of former ASU center Jayden Quaintance.

Trevor Best Enters Transfer Portal

Best flashed moments of brilliance as a freshman, particularly in an 18-point outburst in a loss against BYU late in the season. Unfortunately, the guard was buried in the rotation during the 25-26 campaign - he appeared in 18 games, but only played 10+ minutes in the first two games of the year.

Now, Best is set to seek opportunities for a more defined role elsewhere and now has the experience/record of making big plays to draw significant interest.

Follow how Arizona State is planning to rebound from the departure of Best below with ASU on SI.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Arizona State in Market for Several Guards

There will be no shortage of guards that Bennett will target on the open market, but three names stand above the rest at the moment - at least as far as attainable players are concerned.

The first of the most blatant targets is former St. Mary's guard Mikey Lewis , who is expected to but has yet to schedule a visit with the Sun Devils. Lewis was an All-WCC selection during the 2025-26 campaign and has shot 37.1% from three-point range over the first two seasons of his career.

Butler Bulldogs guard Finley Bizjack (11) looks for an open teammate during a game between the Xavier Musketeers and Butler Bulldogs on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second target is Butler combo guard Finley Bizjack, who is slated to only have one season of eligibility left after three years at Butler. Bizjack isn't a "traditional" Bennett guard, but does have a high motor, a solid floor/ceiling combo as a scorer, and isn't afraid to take big shots.

The last of the major targets is certainly Joel Foxwell, a guard who spent his freshman season at Portland following growing up in Australia. Foxwell starred in several games for the Pilots in 2025-26 and would be an ideal fit in Bennett's operations in a number of ways - the connection to Australia doesn't harm his case, either.