3 Key Arizona State Basketball Players in 2025
Arizona State basketball is in a precarious position at the moment - that is one thing that is certain.
The Sun Devils completed year one of the Big 12 era with a 4-16 record in league play after beginning the season 9-2.
The collapse during conference play likely resulted in the talented freshman Jayden Quaintance, Joson Sanon, and Amier Ali all moving on over the course of the spring.
That - plus losing out on a commitment from five star forward Koa Peat - forced head coach Bobby Hurley to work towards replenishing the roster via various measures, including the transfer portal.
Here are the three most vital Sun Devils ahead of the start of the season in November:
Moe Odum
Odum is the point guard the basketball program has needed for a number of years now.
The point guard averaged over seven assists per contest as a junior at Pepperdine - this follows an Arizona State team that largely possessed score-first guards, such as Alston Mason and Sanon.
Perhaps getting back to the basics will positively impact Hurley's squad, especially with the odds stacked against them.
Marcus Adams Jr.
Adams - a former four star recruit in the class of 2023 - averaged 16 points a night last season at Cal State Northridge.
The dynamic wing is a scoring threat from all three levels and will look to return to the power four level after playing sparingly at Brigham Young in 2023-24.
Adams projects to be the top scorer of this team, and could potentially re-insert himself into NBA prospect conversations with a strong season in a challenging conference.
Trevor Best
Best was a late addition to the Sun Devil roster last season, hailing from the same high school that Quaintance went to.
The guard carved out a role late in the season after enrolling at ASU ahead of the beginning of conference play - and had a standout 18-point performance against BYU on February 26.
Best figures to have a bigger and more consistent role come November - Hurley's faith in the JUCO transfer needs to pay off if the basketball program is to bounce back.
