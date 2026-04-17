ASU's Tyson Viewed as High Draft Prospect Despite Injury Concerns

Former Arizona State Sun Devils' wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is one of, if not the most polarizing player in the 2026 NFL Draft.

ESPN's NFL analyst Peter Schrager echoed this sentiment last week while discussing Tyson's positioning in his first mock draft.

Schrager's Thoughts

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"Might be the most polarizing prospect in this draft," Schrager said of Tyson. "Can go anywhere as [high] as top 10 and could also go in the 20s. That is how different opinions are on Jordyn Tyson. Question is availability. He basically only played one full season's worth of football. Then there's questions about, how much does he want it? How tough is he?"

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound wideout is arguably the most talented player at his position in this year's class, but injuries have been a predominant feature of his collegiate career. That factor alone has plummeted his stock, or has removed him from teams' boards heading into next week's event.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) reacts after suffering an injury against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Thursday, ESPN's draft analyst Field Yates compiled a list of his top 150 prospects in the upcoming draft. The exercise was not based on where Yates projects each player will be drafted, but rather how he personally views them based on talent and evaluation.

Yates' Thoughts

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Tyson possesses a dynamic skill set that is led by his explosiveness," Yates said. "He had a down season in 2025 production-wise, but that was due to a lingering hamstring injury and shoddy quarterback play."

"Tyson's final six games of the 2024 season were the kind that scouts don't forget when looking at a player: 50 catches, 732 yards and six touchdowns," Yates continued. "Teams will have their own evaluation of his injury history (a torn ACL, broken collarbone and the aforementioned hamstring injury), but there's little doubt how he can impact an offense at 100%."

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's a threat for a big play on every snap, with unique ability to make plays at all levels of the field."

Overall Takeaways

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with Zechariah Sample (87) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Personally, I believe that Tyson is the best wide receiver in the class, but teams selecting within the top 10 prefer Carnell Tate, who is widely viewed as the safest wide receiver prospect in this year's draft. While that may be the case, the Ohio State receiver's ceiling is considerably low, especially when juxtaposed next to Tyson.

Yes, injuries are part of the equation, and it is a big "IF" with Tyson, but if he is able to stay healthy in the NFL, which he has not yet proven in four years in college, then he will undoubtedly develop into the best wideout from this collection of prospects. Tyson could slide into the 20s, and if that situation materializes and a team with few holes has the opportunity to take the potential superstar receiver, it should do so.