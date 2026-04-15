Why ASU's Jordyn Tyson’s Pro Day Could Decide Everything

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than 10 days away, and the anticipation and speculation for where prospects will land is growing.

It is a polarizing class filled with multiple players who cast a wide range of outcomes. That is especially the case with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson , who has dealt with a slew of injuries throughout his college career.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN's Peter Schrager recently released a mock draft and delved into what he is hearing about Tyson's stock heading into the upcoming draft.

Schrager's Thoughts

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) reacts after suffering an injury against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Might be the most polarizing prospect in this draft," Schrager said of Tyson. "Can go anywhere as [high] as top 10 and could also go in the 20s. That is how different opinions are on Jordyn Tyson. Question is availability. He basically only played one full season's worth of football. Then there's questions about, how much does he want it? How tough is he?"

Why This Matters

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound wide receiver was unable to perform at the scouting combine in February due to a hamstring injury, which also prevented him from participating at Arizona State's Pro Day. Instead, Tyson will host a workout for NFL teams on April 17, six days before the draft. This will be an opportunity for him to showcase his abilities, and it will be his last effort to improve his stock.

With that being said, here are the most important aspects Tyson must illustrate during his on-field workout.

Complete All the Drills

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As mentioned, injuries have been a significant issue for Tyson's production, as he has been unable to stay on the field. Over his four-year collegiate career, the star receiver played 33 games, fewer than two NFL seasons.

If Tyson pops up with an ailment after or during his workout, the elephant in the room: Tyson's health, will be increasingly apparent, and potentially lower his stock even further. Finishing all the drills without aggravating a prior injury is the main objective.

Dominate Speed Drills

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It has not been confirmed what type of on-field activities Tyson will partake in on April 17 in front of several league executives, but the 40-yard dash is expected to be included in the workout. However, the three-cone drill and shuttle drill are factors in determining a player's acceleration, change of direction, and agility, which are required features for a receiver to succeed at the highest level.

Speed is overrated in these exercises, blinding decision-makers to previous concerns about a player. However, excelling in them can elevate a prospect's draft stock.