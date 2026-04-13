Where Jordyn Tyson's Draft Stock Stands

With the 2026 NFL Draft on the horizon - April 23-25 - the narratives around specific prospects began to fluctuate and the pendulum swings in every direction.

That is especially the case with Arizona State's wide receiver Jordyn Tyson , who possesses an elite production profile but has dealt with a slew of injuries throughout his career. Last week, ESPN's Peter Schrager released his first mock draft, which was based on what he is hearing around the league. Schrager had the 6-foot-2, 203-pound wide receiver going ninth to the Kansas City Chiefs, but explained how Tyson is viewed among league executives.

Schrager's Thoughts

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Might be the most polarizing prospect in this draft," Schrager said of Tyson. "Can go anywhere as [high] as top 10 and could also go in the 20s. That is how different opinions are on Jordyn Tyson. Question is availability. He basically only played one full season's worth of football. Then there's questions about, how much does he want it? How tough is he?"

"Guess what? This guy, when he is healthy and on the field, is as good as any wide receiver in this draft, including Carnell Tate," Schrager concluded.

Reaction and Takeaways

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last season, in nine games, Tyson produced 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 11.7 yards per catch. I tend to agree with Schrager's sentiment on the Arizona State product, and if you told a team that Tyson would remain healthy throughout his career in the NFL, he would be a slam-dunk top-10 pick.

However, as it has been well-established, Tyson has played only 33 games in four years between Colorado and Arizona State. In those games, which equate to two NFL seasons, the star receiver compiled 158 receptions for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns while averaging 14.4 yards per catch.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) runs for a touchdown against Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In addition to the production, Tyson has excelled in the pre-draft interview process. So, the character and on-field performance are elite, but it comes down to his health. Nevertheless, if Tyson slips into the 20s, which Schrager mentioned as a potential outcome, teams' phones will be relentlessly ringing from other general managers who are interested in trading up.

I do not expect Tyson to slip into the second round, but there is definitely a world where he falls into the late first round, which is incredible value for a player with superstar potential. Look for teams such as the Chiefs, 49ers, Browns, and Eagles to consider Tyson in that scenario.