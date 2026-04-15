Arizona State WR Room Continues To Separate in Big 12

TEMPE -- One of the biggest tasks that the Arizona State Sun Devils faced heading into the ramp-up to the 2026 season was equal parts simple and crucial to fulfill - building a wide receiver room that would sufficiently replace Jordyn Tyson.

While ASU reloaded in a profound manner via the transfer portal (Omarion Miller, Reed Harris), the real area where the position will differentiate itself lies in the supporting cast.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Position coach Hines Ward spoke about several individual players who have stood out to him during his media availability following Tuesday's practice - Arizona State on SI breaks down why the players "around the margins" will make all the difference this season below.

San Tan Charter's Uriah Neloms (1) scrambles out of the pocket against Scottsdale Christian Academy on Aug 23, 2024 at Scottsdale Christian HS football stadium in Phoenix. Neloms, an Arizona State commit at wide receiver, stepped into the quarterback role at San Tan this season. | Owen Ziliak / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Uriah Neloms

Ward spoke glowingly about the growth Neloms has shown over the last year, especially due to the local recruit making the move from quarterback to wideout in the span of a few months.

Neloms is one of the more built-up bodies in the wide receiver room, with a substantial catch radius and strong hands to match his elite athletic profile. His work ethic is now paying off, and he has a definite chance to carve his way into the two-deep in fall camp.

Arizona State wide receiver Uriah Neloms during spring practice at Kajakawa Practice fields on April 16, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiden Vines-Bright

Ward was again glowing in his assessment of the local high school product, who has returned to Tempe after a handful of seasons away from Arizona.

Sep 27, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright (7) runs for yards after the catch against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Vines-Bright is glad to be back on the local scene and appears to be thriving - arguably serving as the third most impressive performer at the most stacked position on the roster during spring. Vines-Bright is in serious contention to be the starting slot receiver, and there's a world in which he is in play to be one of three 1,000-yard receivers in a best-case scenario for the ASU passing game.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jalen Moss

Moss has become a forgotten piece of the Arizona State offense during the offseason, as the program has made several impact additions. The 2025 season was something of a lost campaign for Moss due to injury and illness, but his abilities showed up in an incredible way in the Sun Bowl loss to Duke.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moss's blend of separating ability, ball tracking, and sneaky acceleration makes him an ideal playmaker out of the slot - even with Vines-Bright in the fold.

Ultimately, Arizona State's wide receivers "around the margins" are truly setting the stage to be difference-makers that will separate the unit from those that are rivaling them in the Big 12 this season.