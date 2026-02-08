Arizona State Unable to Overcome Colorado's Second Half Lead

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (12-12. 3-8 Big 12) in a game against the Colorado Buffaloes (14-10, 4-7) in a return game from the 95-89 Colorado win in Tempe on January 3.

Arizona State received a major reinforcement heading into the night, as forward Santiago Trouet was cleared to play shortly prior to the onset of the game - in a contest that the Sun Devils needed to win.

Follow key happenings from the game, as well as top performers on Arizona State's side, and what's ahead for the Sun Devils below with Arizona State on SI.

First Half

Colorado went on a 7-0 run to take a 15-8 advantage before Moe Odum knocked down a corner three to lift Arizona State into double digit scoring figures. Arizona State sixth man Anthony "Pig" Johnson contributed to the offensive heat-up with a three-point knockdown of his own.

The Buffaloes extended their lead to as many as 11 over the remainder of the first half, although Odum put together an incredible effort to keep Arizona State in the game.

Colorado took a 39-31 lead going into halftime, although Odum received free throws going into the second half after Colorado got called for a flagrant foul to close out the first 20 minutes

Second Half

The Sun Devils started the second half off with an emphatic statement, as they rode a 10-0 run to retake the lead for the first time since very early on in the contest.

Arizona State continued to put pressure on Colorado in the form of getting into the bonus relatively early in the half, although the Buffaloes displayed tough shot-making to stay in front - once again extending the lead to much as eight points.

ASU once again rallied to bring the deficit to within two points after Massamba Diop threw down a highlight reel slam dunk, although Colorado responded with five unanswered points.

The Sun Devils didn't generate enough offense late in the game and Colorado held off the late effort to sweep the season series.

Key Performances

Moe Odum - 23 PTS, 5 AST, 4-8 3PTFG

Anthony "Pig" Johnson - 14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 STL

Massamba Diop - 19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 BLK

What's Next

The Sun Devils are set to return home for two games - taking on Oklahoma State on this coming Tuesday before squaring off against the ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders the following Tuesday.

