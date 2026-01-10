Updating Arizona State's LB Position Outlook Heading into 2026

TEMPE -- Much of the concern surrounding Arizona State's roster building heading into the 2026 season has been predicated around the quarterback position, as well as the offensive skill positions - and rightfully so.

Pickups such as former Kentucky QB Cutter Boley and Colorado WR Omarion Miller have been incredibly consequential adds, however several defensive additions have been overlooked.

A.J. Cooper's linebacker group has to be reshaped in DC Brian Ward's 4-2-5 base defense with the departures of Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook in mind - the quest to fill out the position has been delivered upon in recent weeks.

Owen Long

Long is the third-highest rated transfer addition during the course of this transfer portal cycle - carrying a four-star designation according to 247 Sports.

The former Colorado State standout is coming off of a 2025 campaign in which the all-conference play totaled 151 tackles, five pass breakups, and two sacks during.

It's fairly clear that Long will be a seamless fit in Ward's defense, and he should be a natural starting player within the 2026 defense.

Martell Hughes

Hughes is an upcoming junior that started his career with Arizona State in 2024 - hailing as a safety out of San Diego.

The talented player switched to linebacker for his college career, recording stats in nine separate games. He took a step forward in the 2025 season - filling in as the third linebacker once the standout named below was ruled out for the season with injury.

Hughes secured two of the most consequential interceptions of the season - one that sealed a victory over TCU, and another that gave the Sun Devils an upper hand in the eventual win over Texas Tech.

Zyrus Fiaseu

Fiaseu figures to be the third linebacker in Ward's defense for a third season in Tempe, after his waiver for a sixth season of eligibility was approved by the NCAA earlier in the week.

Fiaseu played an instrumental role in the Arizona State defense exceeding expectations in the 2024 season, including setting the tone with a pick-six within the first minute of the season.

The former San Diego State standout remains a welcome fixture from within the program.

Arizona State linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) celebrates his defensive stop against Kansas at Mountain America Stadium on Oct. 5, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Developmental Pieces

The Arizona State program is incredibly high on 2025 recruit Isaiah Iosefa, who is presumably going to be a redshirt freshman, while incoming 2026 signee Mason Marden presents another potential star hiding in plain sight for the Sun Devils.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .