Updating ASU's Offseason Checklist One Month Into New Era

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are nearly one month into a new era, as the school hired Randy Bennett to grace the sidelines as the 18th head coach for men's basketball on March 23.

Bennett has already seen several victories come his way over the first few weeks, including in coaching hirings, transfer portal additions, and much more - although the job isn't done yet ahead of his debut season in the role.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI identifies what's next for Bennett as far as a checklist goes below.

Feb 22, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett celebrates after a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Round Out Coaching Staff

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Three assistant coaches are officially on board for year one of the Bennett era - including two former division one head coaches in Rick Croy and David Patrick, as well as Joe Rahon, who has been playing for/coaching with Bennett for over a decade.

Expect one more hire to join Bennett's bench as an associate in the upcoming weeks, while other areas of the staff also need to be filled, including a de facto general manager, an analytics expert, and other crucial support positions.

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett looks on in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Complete Roster Construction

Arizona State has already added three players via the transfer portal, while also possibly seeing players on last season's roster return in Bryce Ford and Vijay Wallace. Four-star recruit JRob Croy is committed to play for the Sun Devils as part of the 2026 class as well, which sets the stage for roughly nine players to be added in the weeks ahead.

ASU Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) drives past Oklahoma Sooners guard Nijel Pack (9) at Mortgage Matchup Center on Dec. 6, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils are in a strong position to land top-10 transfer portal recruit Paulius Murauskas , as well as Portland transfer PG Joel Foxwell. Expect other Saint Mary's players to be in the conversation, with international additions very much on the table for Arizona State too.

St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett works the sideline during the second half of an NCAA Tournament First Round game at Rocket Arena on Friday, March 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hold Introductory Press Conference

Arizona State on SI has been notified that a press conference to officially introduce coach Bennett to fans and media will take place relatively soon.

While Bennett took part in a brief recorded interview earlier in the week, it will be very enlightening to hear from the program's leader once the roster is largely in place. Questions would very likely be asked about how the transfer portal was attacked, his coaching staff hires, and many other pertinent topics.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with his bench during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The official introduction to Sun Devil fans may very well be the most anticipated press conference since Kenny Dillingham was introduced as head coach of the football program in 2022.