ASU Must Make Statement by Securing Elite Portal Target

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are officially over one week into a manic transfer portal window in which freshly minted head coach Randy Bennett is being tasked with constructing a roster that builds off of a 7-11 mark in a daunting Big 12 during the 2025-26 season.

The golden goose is there for the taking for Bennett - the foundational piece that he desperately needs to obtain to make a statement that Arizona State is truly here to compete in a new era that will be marked by an arena renovation, support from a more proactive Athletic Director, and much more.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett looks on during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

That player is former Saint Mary's PF Paulius Murauskas - a two-year player for Bennett in Moraga that entered the portal shortly after the head coach departed.

Murauskas is a top-10 player on the portal according to the consensus and would be a steal for the 63-year-old coach - especially considering the competition the Sun Devils are finding themselves pitted against.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) walks off the court after a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 73-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Murauskas Would Be Crown Jewel for ASU

Arizona State is currently competing with Louisville, Kentucky, and UConn for the services of the dynamic power forward. Louisville is making a particularly strong push, as the Cardinals clearly went all-in on the offseason by adding both Jackson Shelstad and Flory Bidunga via the portal - Murauskas would cap off what is one of the best "big threes" in all of college basketball.

Arizona State on SI was notified by an unnamed source earlier Tuesday that the Sun Devils had positioned themselves well to land Murauskas - this was followed by an expert logging a prediction that the union would come to be.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) looks on during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

ASU in Good Spot

Beating out three of the most storied programs in college basketball for a top-tier portal player is, first and foremost, a sign of the mutual respect and loyalty Bennett shares with his players - it also potentially points to the Sun Devils making a statement that they aren't messing around in this new era.

Murauskas would be far from the last addition to the roster, but he would almost certainly head into the campaign as the best player on paper (save for a Massamba Diop return), would have another shot at making the most of high-major basketball, and would also have multiple opportunities to convert on exacting revenge on Arizona - who he played sparingly for as a freshman in 2023-24.

Mar 16, 2023; Albany, NY, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to the press during first round practice at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bennett is ready to make a statement - a historically middling men's basketball program is fully prepared to make a jump into being a consistent force in the gauntlet that the Big 12 is.