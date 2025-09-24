3 Key Arizona State Defensive Players vs TCU
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to begin their second season in the Big 12 with a 2-0 mark - the challenge in the way of that comes in the form of the 24th-ranked Texas Christian Horned Frogs.
The Sun Devils' pursuit of another Big 12 title hasn't been seamless to begin the 2025 season, but the last two victories have pointed to the team that was expected to show up from game one this season finally coming to life.
The Arizona State defense is just as vital as the other side of the ball to securing a win against one of the best offenses in all of college football Arizona State on SI named three of the individual players that will be most consequential in the upcoming battle.
3. Adrian "Boogie" Wilson
"Boogie" has stepped in admirably over the last two weeks for Xavion Alford, the Arizona State star who has missed the previous two games with an undisclosed injury.
Wilson has slotted in nicely into the program in multiple facets since transferring from Washington State - he will continue to be in a high-volume role alongside Myles "Ghost" Rowser for the foreseeable future.
2. Keith Abney II
Abney has played his way into being considered as a potential day one or day two prospect in the NFL draft next April with his play this season - DC Brian Ward gushed over the mental stability and talent that the starting corner provides when in difficult situations.
- "Good things happen. Bad things happen. You see, he gets pass interference. It's a little bit questionable. He's pretty sticky in that coverage. He comes back and gets a pick, you know, the following half, following quarter. He's just a guy just understands something goes wrong. He's telling the guys get Okay. Well, here's what I got to do better next time..."
Abney will continue to be called upon to hold his own in man coverage against a wide array of capable TCU wide receivers this week.
1. Clayton Smith
Smith has been Arizona State's most explosive pass rusher this season due to his weight gain while retaining the same explosiveness. He is currently on pace to match his sack total from the last two combined seasons in 2025 as well - the Oklahoma transfer has become a true difference-maker in Tempe
