Offensive Standouts From Arizona State Victory vs TCU
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have defied all logic over the course of the last calendar year.
The rise of Kenny Dillingham's program has been anything but conventional - narrow victories, an offense that has played well despite not hitting its ceiling, and other incredible developments have made the ride to the top of the Big 12 one of the most incredible and exhilarating developments in recent years.
Speaking of the offense, the Sun Devils gained nearly 500 total yards during the course of the game behind a balanced effort - but who stood out above everyone else individually in the process?
Sam Leavitt/Jordyn Tyson
Leavitt seems to be improving every single week of the season at this stage.
The redshirt sophomore suffered the worst performance of his career in a week two loss to Mississippi State, but has seemingly only positively rebounded since, throwing for five touchdowns and no interceptions since that contest.
Leavitt spoke on how the Arizona State offense has an even greater level that it can reach despite the 500-yard output during the post-game press conference when he was asked about adjustments in-game.
- "Yeah, I mean, just, you know, slightly, watching the tape on the sidelines, but haven't really broken it down too much. We just got a lot of red zone trips. We got to come up with some, with some better points. Like I said, I got to play backline more. Understand, window throws more in the red zone, you know, but once it pops, it's going to be pretty fun, because we should, we should have probably put up over 45 points."
As for Tyson - the junior continues to wow the college football world and make a legitimate case to be labeled as the best receiver in all of college football.
Tyson broke free on the first score of the game for Arizona State - securing a 57-yard touchdown and showing off the second gear he can hit. He then showed precise route-running on the game-tying touchdown catch in a goal-to-go scenario.
All in all, Tyson's 126-yard performance affirmed what many had previously believed - that the Texas native is as well-rounded as they come at the wide receiver spot, and that his ceiling is infinitely higher than anyone expected it to be - even a year ago.
Jaren Hamilton
Hamilton has finally done it.
The Alabama transfer had spent weeks on the brink of completing a game-breaking play - and finally did so after lining up in the slot, running what appeared to be a brisk corner route to the tune of a 44-yard gain.
It was the only catch that Hamilton hauled in all game, but it was a major one that is undoubtedly worth noting - expect the talented wideout to only continue to show tangible growth moving ahead.
Raleek Brown
Kyson Brown - Arizona State's de facto starting running back heading into the season - failed to gain much momentum in his anticipated full-scale return to the field following effectively missing the three prior games.
Raleek Brown stepped up in a major way once again - as the dynamic back hauled in nine catches (on nine targets) for 50 yards, while also averaging over six yards a carry on the ground.
R.Brown continues to be a revelation for OC Marcus Arroyo - leading the charge of a potentially elite offense and following in the footsteps of Cam Skattebo.
Arizona State is now set to have an off week before traveling to face the Utah Utes on October 11 - another potential strong challenge for an offense that is ready to fully break out.
