Wade Helton Ready to Take on Starting Center Role
TEMPE -- One advantage Arizona State offensive line coach Saga Tuitele has at his disposal in this uncertain time is a major one - depth.
The plan heading into the week six game against the Utah Utes was to move senior Ben Coleman back to his natural spot of LG - paving the way for redshirt freshman Iowa State transfer Wade Helton to take the reigns at center.
Coleman was unfortunately lost for the season with an injury suffered early in the game, but Helton is now likely to slot into the center role for the next several seasons - the latter is ready for the challenges that will be thrown his way, as he acknowledged as much during a talk with Brad Denny of AZ Family on Tuesday.
"They're big, athletic, they're good players," said Helton when asked about Texas Tech's defensive front. "They mix up their fronts and all, but they kind of just let their guys play."
One of the known strengths of the Red Raider team going into game one this season was that head coach Joey McGuire did a masterful job of building up what very well could be an SEC-level front on the defensive side of the ball. The defense has been every bit as good as advertised so far, as the most points they have ceded all season to this point is the 17 allowed to the Kansas Jayhawks last week.
Helton will have major challenges in his first career home start - among the challenges are the uncertainty at quarterback, as it appears that there is a real chance that either Sam Leavitt or Jeff Sims will receive the start at the spot, as well as Helton not receiving the same amount of work with current starting LG Jimeto Obigbo, as Coleman would move to left guard when the change was made in practices.
This game is an uphill climb no matter what way the narrative is spun, but Helton undeniably has a chance to stabilize the center position - thus the offensive line - and to potentially protect Leavitt from a relentless Texas Tech front seven.
Arizona State is set to face Texas Tech at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday afternoon - kickoff is set for 1 P.M. AZT and the game is to be broadcast to a national audience on Fox.
