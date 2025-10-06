All Sun Devils

Discussing Arizona State's Week 7 AP Poll Placement

In today's edition of the Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the Sun Devils' spot in the AP poll - along with where future opponents slot in.

Kevin Hicks

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass against TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025.
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass against TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the spot the Sun Devils took in the week 7 AP Poll ahead of a massive game againt the Utah Utes this week.

Below is a partial transcript of OC Marcus Arroyo speaking to media last Wednesday ahead of the game this week against Utah.

On Bye Week

"Yeah, always good to have now, kind of a chance to catch your breath. Look at who you are as an offense. You know where you were, maybe last year, who you are before, to be who you are, and find out exactly what we can do with a few personnel, how we can attack that differently, how I can coach it better, how we can find different ways and angles and creations. And so to have a week to get it, get through it, and get our guys dialed in, is good. Really, can always get a chance."

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On 4th Down Play That Resulted in Jordyn Tyson Touchdown

"Yeah, oh yeah. We were like, we ran it at Wyoming. It split his finger. We dropped it at NAU, we missed protection, and it was a touchdown missed. And then this one again, so it's been one of our staple plays. One was once he said it finally hit. Because you're like, we're calling or calling, there it is. There is, Oh, finally there is. So it was a good deal. They executed it well, got that, got the ball in the hands of playmaker. Should have a couple before that, when he was open as well, but we found them laying that down. Had to wait till fourth."

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) catches a pass against TCU defensive back Channing Canada (7) on his way to a touchdown during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Running Back Roles Moving Forward

"You know, I don't know if it's gonna be, I'm not putting any person in any of those roles. It might be a spot where on those shorter situations, maybe it's a different scheme. Maybe it's a different stuff that we believe we've got to put guys in a different situation for one reason or the other. Any of those backs we call on any of those situations, we hope the prominent guy, whoever's in that role, can get that done."

Hodgson captains (from left) Ronald Brown, Tre'Vonn Roane, Kyson Matthews and Charles Drummond head to the coin toss before Hodgson's 44-34 win against Sussex Central at St. Georges Technical High School, Sept. 20, 2025. / William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on previewing key individual Utah players ahead of the Sun Devil football game on Saturday here.

