Discussing Arizona State's Week 7 AP Poll Placement
TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the spot the Sun Devils took in the week 7 AP Poll ahead of a massive game againt the Utah Utes this week.
To listen to today's podcast, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of OC Marcus Arroyo speaking to media last Wednesday ahead of the game this week against Utah.
On Bye Week
"Yeah, always good to have now, kind of a chance to catch your breath. Look at who you are as an offense. You know where you were, maybe last year, who you are before, to be who you are, and find out exactly what we can do with a few personnel, how we can attack that differently, how I can coach it better, how we can find different ways and angles and creations. And so to have a week to get it, get through it, and get our guys dialed in, is good. Really, can always get a chance."
On 4th Down Play That Resulted in Jordyn Tyson Touchdown
"Yeah, oh yeah. We were like, we ran it at Wyoming. It split his finger. We dropped it at NAU, we missed protection, and it was a touchdown missed. And then this one again, so it's been one of our staple plays. One was once he said it finally hit. Because you're like, we're calling or calling, there it is. There is, Oh, finally there is. So it was a good deal. They executed it well, got that, got the ball in the hands of playmaker. Should have a couple before that, when he was open as well, but we found them laying that down. Had to wait till fourth."
On Running Back Roles Moving Forward
"You know, I don't know if it's gonna be, I'm not putting any person in any of those roles. It might be a spot where on those shorter situations, maybe it's a different scheme. Maybe it's a different stuff that we believe we've got to put guys in a different situation for one reason or the other. Any of those backs we call on any of those situations, we hope the prominent guy, whoever's in that role, can get that done."
