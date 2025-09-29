Arizona State's Week 7 Kickoff Time Revealed
TEMPE -- Arizona State football is now riding a high tide following a come-from-behind 27-24 victory over Texas Christian last Friday.
The Sun Devils officially re-entered the AP top 25 poll as a result of the victory and are now set up to make a run at another Big 12 title game appearance following a pair of seismic triumphs.
The team is set to have a bye week before returning to the field in week seven - once again hitting the road, this time against fellow conference contender in the Utah Utes.
The Big 12 officially announced the kickoff time and TV network of the battle that is to be held in Salt Lake City on October 11.
The contest is officially set to kick off at 7:15 P.M. Arizona time that Saturday and is to be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
The battle is nearly assured to be another vital one in the race for the Big 12 title, as Arizona State faces current conference favorite Texas Tech the following week, and Utah is seeking to bounce back from a decisive home loss to the same Red Raider team in week four.
Arizona State on SI explores the Utah team and why the matchup is so massive below.
Current Notes for Game Ahead
- Utah quarterback Devon Dampier is on track to have the best season from a quarterback within the program since Cam Rising in 2022. While Dampier's rushing has been on display, his improvements as a passer are worth noting - as he has thrown 11 touchdowns to this point of the season, just one short of his total last season at New Mexico.
- Utah posts two elite offensive lineman in Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu - both of which are legitimate NFL prospects. The Arizona State edge rushing group will be tested in a major way - even after Prince Dorbah's dominant three-sack showing against TCU.
- This matchup is crucial in the context of Big 12 standings - an Arizona State win would likely effectively eliminate Utah from seriously contending for a spot in the title game, while a Utah victory would likely make the battle with Texas Tech a must-win for the Sun Devils on October 18.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
